ARMOR ALL® AND STP PARTNER WITH RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS FOR DAYTONA 500

Armor All Returns to NASCAR with Erik Jones

WELCOME, N.C. (February 5, 2021)—In anticipation of the 63rd annual DAYTONA 500, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a partnership with the Armor All® brand, a leader in car care, providing consumers with innovative products that clean, shine and protect automotive surfaces. Armor All will be the primary partner of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), piloted by Erik Jones, at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday, February 14.

Armor All, an Energizer Holdings, Inc., brand, will be returning to NASCAR for the first time since 2010, and reigniting its celebrated history in the sport by partnering with Richard Petty Motorsports. Some of the highlights of the brand’s involvement at the Daytona International Speedway includes a fifth-place finish with Neil Bonnett in the 1976 DAYTONA 500. In the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season-opener, Armor All collected their first victory for the brand with Tony Stewart.

“We are proud to showcase the Armor All brand on racing’s biggest stage,” Katina Wall, category leader, Americas Auto Care, Energizer Holdings, said. “Our sister brand, STP, has won four DAYTONA 500s on the iconic No. 43. We are looking forward to Armor All getting its first one with Erik Jones and Richard Petty Motorsports.”

The 24-year-old Byron, Michigan, native has eight starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jones posted a victory at the Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018, and has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, recording 36 laps led. In addition, Jones has six starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) at the Daytona International Speedway

“It is cool to have the Armor All brand on our No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE,” Jones said. “I am excited to work with them. I grew up using the Armor All brand of products on a lot of the stuff that we worked on and cleaned. I continue to use them today.”

“The Armor All brand paint scheme looks great. I have seen our No. 43 Armor All Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Richard Petty Motorsports shop. I think the orange and black is going to stand out during the DAYTONA 500, and hopefully we can get them to victory lane.”

A longtime partner of Richard Petty, the STP brand will celebrate 50 years of a storied partnership with the start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Together, STP and Petty have collected 64 victories, including four in the DAYTONA 500. Continuing to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports, STP, which delivers products that help engines run better, longer, joins Jones at the ‘Great American Race’ debuting a special 50th anniversary logo commemorating the partnership.

In addition, STP will serve as an associate partner on the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for the entirety of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season with Richard Petty Motorsports.

The DAYTONA 500 at the Daytona International Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, February 14 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands include Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car! ®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co. ®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer’s mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).