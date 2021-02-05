Ryan Newman – Daytona Clash Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Busch Clash – Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman in the Clash

· Newman makes his 17th start in the annual Clash event at Daytona International Speedway. The 2021 field is limited to 2020 pole winners, past Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020, Daytona 500 Champions who competed full-time in 2020, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time in 2020 and 2020 NCS Playoff drivers, race winners and stage winners.

· Newman is coming off a fifth-place run in the exhibition race a season ago after starting on the pole following a random draw. He has four top-five results in the Clash all-time, including second in 2005, third in 2011 and fourth in 2003.

· The 2021 edition of the Clash moves to the Daytona Road Course, where the NASCAR Cup Series competed at for the first time last summer. Newman ran 19th in that event.

· Tuesday’s race serves as a primer for the newly-established second race of the NCS regular season, when the series heads right back to Daytona for a points event on the road course.

· The random draw to determine Tuesday’s starting lineup will take place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Scott Graves in the Clash

· Scott Graves will call his third event in the Clash on Tuesday. He finished fifth with Newman in 2020 on the Daytona oval, and ninth a year prior.

· Graves ran 19th with Newman on the Daytona Road Course last summer after starting 14th.

Newman in Daytona 500 Qualifying

· Newman has an overall average starting spot of 19.9 at DIS. His best Daytona 500 qualifying effort came the same year he won the Great American Race, lining up seventh in 2008.

· His best finish all-time in a qualifying race (Duel) is third, which also came in 2008. He crossed the line ninth in last season’s Duel before going on to start 14th in the Daytona 500.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing in the Clash:

“Getting back in the seat for the first time in any new season is always a thrill, and it will especially be for me this year. That said, the Clash is obviously going to look different with it being on the road course, but should provide us with even more practice since we’re going back there week two, and have added road courses on the schedule this season. Glad to kick off the year with Guaranteed Rate back with us and look forward to Tuesday night in Daytona.”

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s Ford Mustang for the first on-track activity of 2021. The brand was on board Newman’s machine for 12 races last season, and is back as an anchor partner again in Newman’s 20th full-time Cup season.

Newman Featured in Guaranteed Rate Super Bowl Ad

All eyes on Sunday’s Super Bowl will see Ryan Newman featured in a 60-second commercial, as Guaranteed Rate will feature its Believe You Will campaign. The 60-second ad will feature some of the campaign’s ambassadors, including Dustin Poirier, who recently defeated UFC legend Conor McGregor, and Newman, who goes for his second Daytona 500 crown next weekend. The campaign focuses on the power of positivity and believing you will accomplish your goals.

Guaranteed Rate rolled out its Believe You Will campaign after a year of momentous growth for the company as it met record-breaking consumer demand and launched various high-profile sports sponsorships. Well known for its title sponsorship of the Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field, the company sponsored a wide array of sporting events in 2020, from mainstream sports like NASCAR, IndyCar, MLB and NHL, to more niche sports like professional bass fishing, figure skating, bowling and lacrosse.

About Guaranteed Rate

About Guaranteed Rate

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate, Inc., Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, and Proper Rate, LLC, has more than 9,000 employees in over 750 offices across the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Companies is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States, funding over $73 billion in 2020.