Rolex 24 Winners Era Motorsport Commits to Full Season WeatherTech Effort

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (February 8, 2021) – Era Motorsport, recently crowned winner of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, has committed to the entire 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, competing in the LMP2 class in the No. 18 Oreca. Drivers Kyle Tilley and Dwight Merriman will race the seven-round championship and be joined by Ryan Dalziel for the remaining three North American Endurance Cup events.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our full-season effort,” said team owner and driver Kyle Tilley. “Our season last year was cut short, but it looks like we’ll certainly be making up for the lost track time in 2021. We had a strong run in last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, which was our first IMSA race as a team. This year, we won, which felt like an incredible feat considering how competitive the field was this year. It still hasn’t settled in yet. We had decided before the race that we’d enter the full season, and starting the season off with winning the biggest race of the year is just further motivation to run the entire schedule.”

The team made their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut last January, finishing third in their first-ever professional sports car endurance race, the Rolex 24 At Daytona. In their three races to follow, the team landed on the podium each time, showing consistent growth that will benefit them as they build on 2020’s efforts for the upcoming season. The team clinched their first IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship victory last week at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, after a harrowing final stint battle of strategy.

In addition to running the full LMP2 schedule in the IMSA WeatherTech Series, the team has also announced Tilley and Merriman will compete in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series with Andreas Laskaratos as the third driver in the No. 18 Oreca LMP2. The four-round championship begins this weekend at the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 13. For more information, visit asianlemanseries.com.

The next race for the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, March 17-20. The 12-hour endurance race will be the second round in the North American Endurance Cup, a four-race endurance championship within the seven-race LMP2 championship. For more schedule information, visit imsa.com.

About Era Motorsport

Era Motorsport was formed in 2018 with the idea of providing unmatched excellence in historic racing. Just two years later, the team expanded to the world of professional sport car racing, fielding an Oreca 07 in the prolific IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2021, the team went on to win at the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona, in what was their second attempt competing in the event. Motorsport isn’t just a hobby, it is a way of life: a passion that is in the team’s blood. Whether you find us in the IMSA WeatherTech paddock with modern prototypes or chasing down lap records in our fully restored classic sports cars, or even globetrotting to experience historic F1 at some of the world’s most iconic circuits, Era Motorsport has something for everyone. In 2021, the team will return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for limited events and also contest in the full season of the Asian Le Mans championship.