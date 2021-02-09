Chip Ganassi Racing Announces Renewal of Partnership with Yorktel & Caregility

Expanded Partnership to Include Branding on both NASCAR Cup Series Cars with Ganassi

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 9, 2021) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today a partnership renewal with Yorktel and Caregility. The two organizations: Yorktel, a leading global provider of enterprise collaboration and managed service solutions and Caregility, a telehealth company dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located, joined CGR for the 2020 NASCAR Playoff run as an associate partner on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch.

The renewed partnership with Yorktel and Caregility includes one primary sponsored event on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Ross Chastain, along with associate branding on the No. 1 and No. 42 cars, driven by Busch and Chastain respectively. Both companies are owned by YTC Holdings.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Kurt Busch will be competing in his 21st full-time season of NCS competition. In 2020, he made his eighth consecutive and 14th overall appearance in the NASCAR Playoffs, and was able to make the Round of 8 with a thrilling victory at his hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, eventually coming up one race shy of transferring to the Championship 4 in the series finale.

Ross Chastain will make his CGR debut in NCS competition with the DAYTONA 500 on February 14, 2021. It will be his first full-time effort in the NASCAR premier series, although he does have 79 previous NCS starts to his credit in part-time competition.

During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, Yorktel and Caregility utilized their partnership to pay tribute to frontline caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the initiative “Caregility Cares,” the name of a selected caregiver was carried on the No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Busch. Additionally, Busch hosted a weekly virtual meet and greet with the honoree.

QUOTEBOARD:

Ross Chastain, Driver No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: “I’m looking forward to working with Yorktel and Caregility this season. It is always a positive to be able to expand the relationship with our partners. I know that they were excited about getting involved with our team and Kurt Busch during the NASCAR Playoffs last season, and I’m excited about working with them to continue growth through the partnership.”

Kurt Busch, Driver No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: “I look forward to continuing the partnership with Yorktel and Caregility in 2021. I enjoyed having the opportunity to virtually meet several healthcare workers last season, that they recognized, for their efforts during the onset of the pandemic. It is a pleasure to continue the partnership that began last season.”

Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel & Caregility: “Our experience in working with Chip Ganassi Racing last year was extremely positive. The partnership allowed us to increase brand awareness for both organizations as well as provide a vehicle to thank some of the front-line workers that have been battling the pandemic for almost a year now. I’m looking forward to a winning season with CGR in 2021.”

About Yorktel

For over 35 years, Yorktel (www.yorktel.com) has been a leader in helping enterprise, healthcare, education and public sector customers plan, navigate and successfully execute their digital workplace transformation initiatives. Our global team works with yours to ensure all aspects of these initiatives, including systems evaluations, network preparedness, technology assessments, change management planning, device and network management and monitoring have been addressed. We then design, integrate and manage the IT solutions that enable your connected workforce. For more information, visit Yorktel. www.yorktel.com and follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility’s core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful, as well as innovative, owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today, his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series and one car in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and more than 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.chipganassiracing.com