Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway I

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: KANSAS SPEEDWAY

Race: Heart Of America 200 (134 laps / 201 miles) | Race 8 of 23

Track: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, Kansas

Date & Time: Saturday, May 4th | 8:00 PM ET

No. 41 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman, Jr.

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

@BayleyCurrey05



Start: 21st

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 12th

Finish: 11th

Driver Points: 13th

Owner Points: 17th

Key Takeaway: After starting in the 21st position, Bayley Currey quickly was able to advance through the field. Following a 15th place finish at the end of stage one, Currey made up three spots to secure 12th in stage two. Towards the end of the race, it appeared that he was on his way to the first top-10 finish of the season, but ultimately had to settle for 11th.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts:

“This was a step in the right direction for our No. 41 team. We had speed and we drove up into the top-10 late. Our pit crew was on it tonight, we always made some good adjustments to get me better. I really wanted to get that first top-10 tonight for the AutoVentive / Precision Chevy Silverado, but it just wasn’t meant to be. We just got too tight there at the end, got caught up in some lapped traffic, and lost it right at the end. I was trying everything I could to make my way around but just couldn’t make it work. It is what it is, I’m happy with the gains we made and the speed we had, and bringing back a clean truck is good for this five-race stretch. Moving onto Darlington.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing



Start: 15th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 22nd

Finish: 23rd

Driver Points: 27th

Owner Points: 32nd

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills qualified the best out of the Niece Motorsports camp, starting his No. 42 Chevrolet from 15th. Fighting the handling, Mills slipped to 21st in stage one and 22nd in stage two, but from there, the crew was able to get his truck dialed in with adjustments. During a green flag pitstop, Mills was dealt a speeding penalty which ultimately made him lose a lap. He brought the No. 42 home in 23rd tonight.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “On the first restart, I chose to go to the middle lane and felt like we were a little too free for us to move forward. A couple restarts after that, we were still free, and that’s what we fought throughout the first two stages. It felt like we kept getting free on the long run as the race went on, and had to battle through that all night trying to tighten it up. Honestly, lap time wise, our J.F. Electric Chevy was pretty good, but we didn’t have the track position we needed. It looked like we were building up to have a good day, but a speeding penalty on my behalf cost us another top-15, possibly even a top-10. Just got to clean up the mistakes; it’s been a learning year and I learned some more tonight.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 45 Niece Products of Kansas Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

@KadenWHoneycutt

@KadenHoneycutt10



Start: 23rd

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 4th

Finish: 4th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 10th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt delivered a statement effort which resulted in a career-best run tonight at Kansas Speedway. Despite starting the furthest behind of all his Niece Motorsports teammates in 23rd, he aggressively made up ground early on. By the end of stage one, the No. 45 team had positioned themselves in fifth place, and gained a spot the following run to finish fourth in stage two. Honeycutt would hold onto his track position and bring the Niece Products of Kansas Chevrolet in fourth place at the checkered flag.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: Interviewer: We saw Kaden Honeycutt come up through the field early on and put up those aggressive numbers. You were the quickest truck on the racetrack for several laps; the job that the team did here tonight, what can you say about this?

“I can’t say enough about Phil Gould, Frank, Cole, Devon, Tanner; all my guys for building an amazing truck. You know, obviously I wanted to be better there myself, just needed to clean up on pit road. I lost too much time on pit road, so I’ll just go back and look at it and see where I can be better. I just wanted to thank – first of all, I wouldn’t even be here without Al Niece, Cody Efaw, Tony Valento for all the support that I get from them. My mom and dad as well, without them I wouldn’t be here at Kansas or doing any truck racing whatsoever. I just wanted to thank them and also, Niece Products of Kansas, Chevrolet, R.D.C. Shoe Company. Darren Davis, I know he’s really excited for Charlotte; that will be a heck of a race. Myself, I’m getting better. It sucks, it definitely sucks to come that close and not finish it off. But still, a great run. You’ve got to crawl before you walk, right? This is the start of something of our part-time schedule, so hopefully we can click off our first win in Charlotte in a couple of weeks.”

About Niece Equipment:

For over 30 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Our reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.

Each of our water and fuel/lube trucks are engineered with quality and durability in mind. Our capability ranges from 2,000 gallon water trucks to 12,000 gallon water towers. The fuel/lube trucks we offer range from 600 to 4,000 gallons.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.