Jordan Anderson Partners with Swann® Security for Daytona NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Statesville, N.C. (February 8, 2021) – Jordan Anderson’s 2021 return to the Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway will come with a new partner.

Jordan Anderson Racing is proud to reveal the No. 3 Swann® Enforcer™ Chevrolet Silverado that Anderson will drive in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ NextEra Energy 250 on Friday, February 12, at Daytona International Speedway. Swann will also serve as the primary sponsor for Anderson’s car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway later this year on Saturday, Sept. 4.

“Swann is thrilled to be a primary sponsor with Jordan Anderson Racing for the NASCAR NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona,” said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. “We are looking forward to this NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event and will be cheering on Jordan Anderson to a great finish in his No. 3 Swann Enforcer Chevrolet.”

Anderson, one of NASCAR’s most dynamic personalities and a fan favorite in the sport, will have Swann adorning Anderson’s vibrant black, white, and blue Chevrolet Silverado.

“It’s always incredibly humbling to welcome a new partner like Swann Security into our great sport. They are a growing company on the cutting edge of developing first class security systems that I can use to protect my home and race shop while we’re on the road at the race track.” said Jordan Anderson “After our runner-up finish last year at Daytona, we’re excited to see what this years’ race has in store for us. Our crew chief Bruce Cook and the entire No. 3 crew have worked extremely hard to put together a fast Swann Enforcer Silverado for us to go compete for the win with.”

Anderson finished second behind Grant Enfinger in last year’s season-opening NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The margin of victory, 0.010, is the closest ever for a Truck Series race at Daytona. Lionel Racing manufactured a collectible die-cast to commemorate the No. 3’s second-place finish in the 2020 NextEra Energy 250.

With more than 80,000 fans across his engaging social media platforms, Anderson provides a fascinating level of access and delivers his sponsors millions of impressions every month from compelling social media content.

This content-driven partnership will allow Swann to leverage Jordan Anderson’s social media community. SwannSecurity will be included in a comprehensive content activation program including print, digital, YouTube and social media.

The Swann logo will adorn the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado’s hood, sides and tailgate.

The NextEra Energy 250 will air live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, February 12.

ABOUT SWANN®:

Swann® is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including their patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete line up of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that are completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them – around the world or around the track. Swann’s products can be found at Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons earning multiple top ten finishes and scoring a career best second place finish in the 2020 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS. Be sure to follow along all season on the JAR social channels at Facebook, Twitter, and on Instagram.