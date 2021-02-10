JASON WHITE RACING BACK TO DAYTONA

February 10, 2020. Sun Peaks, BC racer Jason White has worked long and hard to be able to get back racing in 2021. While adhering to strict Covid-19 safety protocols Jason is set to resume his quest for success at Daytona International Speedway. This year he will compete in three events in the coming weeks, the first two races in the Camping World Truck Series, the season opener on the famed oval and a week later on the road course. White will also contest the ARCA series events during Speedweeks.

With a couple of previous races experience White believes this year presents his greatest opportunity for success. “Having connected with Reaume Brothers racing a couple of years ago for the event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) and run a few races here I am so much better prepared” explained White. “Understanding how the aerodynamics work, how to use the draft, having a base of knowledge now I feel really good about our chances” he stated.

The top-flight equipment he’ll be driving also has White feeling confident. “The Reaume Brothers Racing #33 Powder Ventures/YOURGMCTruckstore.com truck I’ll be running has been completely rebuilt, front to back, top to bottom. I spent some time in the shop seeing the work that’s gone into preparing it for Daytona and I’m super pumped”.

“And the #10 Powder Ventures/YourGMCTruckstore.com ARCA car is a brand-new Superspeedway car that Andy Hillenburg and his group built during the off season” said White. “They’ve taken all that they’ve learned and applied it to this new car and we’re pretty anxious to get out on track to see what we can do” he added.

Jason White is excited to be back on track at the high banks of Daytona and also looking forward to the road course event the following week. “We ran top-ten in both the Speedway races last year, finished sixth in the ARCA race. With all the work that’s gone into both programs, we should be able to take another step” stated the driver.

“Having started with Reaume Brothers Racing at the road course at CTMP, we feel that we have a understanding of what kind of set up we’ll need and believe that we can have some success”

“I also have to thank Rob Zimmer and Zimmer Group at YourGMCTruckstore.com for their help and returning with us this year to make the Daytona triple possible” added White.

Schedule

Truck Series Oval, Feb 11, Practice 5:35-6:35PM. Feb 12, Qualifying 3:10PM, Race, 7:30PM Stages 20/40/100 laps = 250 miles

ARCA Series, Feb 12, Practice 1-2PM. Feb 13, Qualifying 8:30AM, Race 1:45PM (80 laps)

Truck Series Road Course, Race, Feb 19, 7:30PM Stages 12/25/44 laps

To keep up with the latest news about Jason White and the team follow Jason on twitter @racinjasonwhite and on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite