Brett Moffitt – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Circle B Diecast Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Brett_Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at Daytona: “I’ve enjoyed getting to know Phil, Cody and everyone at Niece Motorsports over the offseason,” said Moffitt. “They have a great group of people and I’m excited to be a part of it. We all have high expectations for this season. Our CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet looks great, I can’t thank them enough for all of their support. The offseason always feels too long – we are ready to get on track.”

Moffitt at Daytona: Friday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway marks Moffitt’s fifth start at the 2.5-mile track.

Moffitt raced in both Xfinity Series races last season at Daytona for OUR Motorsports.

The Iowa-native also has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona, coming in 2015.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the CircleBDiecast.com colors at Daytona International Speedway on Friday night.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.