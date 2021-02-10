James Buescher – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 FHE/GR Energy Services Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: James Buescher

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @JamesBuescher

Buescher on Racing at Daytona: “I’m very thankful for another great opportunity for me to get behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Silverado, especially at Daytona,” said Buescher. “Being away from the sport for over five years heading to Texas last fall, I went in with realistic expectations. I was able to knock the rust off and accomplish my goals. I am looking forward to kicking the season off with a great team like Niece Motorsports and if all goes well, we’ll find ourselves fighting for the checkered flag with our FHE, GR Energy Services Chevy Silverado.”

Buescher at Daytona: The Texas native has five Truck Series starts at Daytona International Speedway, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2011.

Buescher is a winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway, bringing home the trophy in 2012. He also has a runner-up finish at the track, coming in 2013.

In two ARCA Racing Series starts at the 2.5-mile track, he has a win in 2009 and a pole and top-five result in 2010.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will race with support from FHE and GR Energy Services. The FracLock system, manufactured by FHE, is a combination of new technologies that makes well sites safer, more efficient, and lowers the cost of operations. This innovation redefines frac.

GR Energy Services is a completions solutions company offering cased hole wireline logging and perforating services to the oil and gas industry. Using GR’s industry leading proprietary ZIP Intervention Platform technology, customers are increasing the efficiency of their operations, lowering overall costs, and increasing the profitability of their wells. Through innovation and collaboration, GR is committed safely deliver a more profitable well.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.