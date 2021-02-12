Who Is Going To Win Daytona 500 This Sunday

After a long wait for this event, which is quite easily the biggest event in the speedway circuit each year, it’s finally here and we cannot wait to watch the Daytona 500 this weekend. This race has been going on since 1959 and the annual event is where we see 200 laps of grueling racing and this Sunday shall be no different and below we look at who the favorites are to win the Dayton 500.

A big favorite going into the race to attempt to beat the other 42 drivers in the race is two-time defending champion Denny Hamlin who is currently priced at 15/2 to win Daytona 500 come Sunday. Hamlin is quite familiar with this race due to him being a four-time winner of the Daytona 500 in the past and will be looking to add to his collection and something that we certainly think is possible.

One of the biggest tests that Hamlin is going to have to overcome on Sunday if he is going to win is Chase Elliot who is the second favorite priced at 17/2 and he will certainly believe that he is in with a chance this Sunday. Elliot is the current defending Cup Series Champions and will be looking to add the Daytona 500 to his trophy collection.

If we are looking to some outsiders for the race, then Kyle Busch might be your choice as many high-profile tipsters are saying that this might be Busch’s time to shine. Currently priced at 12/1, he is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and knows this circuit very well as he won on this track back in 2008 at the Coke Zero 400.

And finally, what about another outside punt then Kevin Harvick might be the best bet for you as he is currently priced at 11/1 and that price seems to post a lot of value having won nine times in his career and he has always been there or thereabouts – is this Harvick’s time?