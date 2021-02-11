WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SET FOR 2021 NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES

-Theetge returns, Laberge joins for road courses

(February 11, 2021) Following a strong initial campaign together last season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, once again Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) with principal David Wight announced that WMI will compete for the full season in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Returning this year is Boischatel, Quebec’s Donald Theetge. Joining the WMI team for the road course events this season will be Montreal, Quebec racer J.F. Laberge who will compete in the road course events.

Donald Theetge will race the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac Camaro and J. F. Laberge will have additional backing from Dagobert Nightclub and Tag EKARTING & AMUSEMENT.

Despite the many challenges of starting a new race team, let alone the global pandemic, WMI turned heads with a speedy debut in 2020. “We did our homework during the preseason test sessions and knew the #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac car would be fast” said Wight. “Having an experienced driver like Donald also helped us run up front right from the start.

With NASCAR returning to a traditional schedule this year WMI will have even greater opportunities for success. “We like that some doubleheader weekends are back too” said Wight. “The #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac was great at Flamboro and Donald has had a lot of success at Chaudière” he added.

Back in the now familiar #80 Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac sponsored Chevrolet Camaro Donald Theetge is eager to return to action after running strong at each track last season. Our car was fast every weekend” said Theetge. The team chemistry developed very quickly, and we showed our potential finishing second at Jukasa, it was like a win for us. I expect us to contend for the win every weekend this season” he added.

J.F. Laberge returns to the Pinty’s series having competed most recently in the 2019 campaign. Laberge ran four races that included both events at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park where he raced his way forward nine positions during the season opening event. “I’m very happy to be returning to this competitive series” said Laberge. “Joining WMI and partnering with Donald is a good situation for everyone and I’m thankful to represent Dagobert Nightclub and Tag EKARTING & AMUSEMENT” he added.

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 12 total races in Ontario and Quebec. WMI will run both Theetge and Laberge at the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres, competing as a two-car outfit for the first time. “We’ve planned our growth carefully” explained Wight. “This will be another step forward for our growing program and give extra exposure to our partners” he added.

The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series opens Sunday May 23rd at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario. All NASCAR Pinty’s Series races will once again be streamed live and broadcast on TSN and RDS.

Race fans can get the latest information on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc Twitter @Wightmotorsport Instagram @wightmotorsport