Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesRace CentralRC XFINITYXFINITY Series

Austin Cindric wins the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona

By Michelle Lippold
0
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series held their season opener at Daytona International Speedway Saturday evening and if you wanted excitement it did not disappoint. Neither did Austin Cindric, reigning Xfinity Series Champion. He drove his No. 22 Penske Ford into Victory Lane. Not only did he win the race but he did it from the pole position but it was also his first-ever superspeedway win.

“Oh my goodness what an awesome race!” he exclaimed, “ What a really fast ride, the 5G Mustang. Unbelievable effort by team Penske,” he smiled and said, “ I’m gonna try to do it again tomorrow!”

Brett Moffitt tried his best to catch Cindric, but in the end, he just wasn’t able to get there. He brought his No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevy home in second place.

“Once the 22 got up front, anytime I got within a car’s length, it just pushed him further forward,” said Moffitt, “Everyone on this team has worked very hard to make a small team into a successful team in a short amount of time.”

Driving home in third place was Harrison Burton in his No.20 Joe Gibbs Toyota. Jeb Burton and A.J. Allmendinger would round out the top five. Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider, Brandon Gdovic, Daniel Hemric, and Jason White finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Stage 1 only had a handful of cautions and most were single-car incidents. When it came down to the end of the stage Brandon Jones beat everyone to the line, winning the stage.

Stage 2 had no caution laps and they pretty much all stayed in their line until it was the last lap of the stage which Moffitt would win. On the last lap a couple of cars got together as the stage was ending.

Stage 3 is where you got your money’s worth.

A few laps after the start Ty Dillon spun and caught Justin Allgaier. Lap 75 saw several cars get tangled together. Justin Currey, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, along with a few others, were caught up in it with 14 cars in total either wrecked or with some damage. ‘The Big One’ didn’t happen until 11 laps to go and that net tangled a lot of fish. Allgaier, J. Burton, Brandon Jones, Chad Finchum, Daniel Hemric, included, just to name a few. The stage went into overtime and Cindric took the checkered flag to win the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to the Daytona Road Course, on Saturday, Feb. 20, for the second race of the season.

Official Results:

1. Austin Cindric
2. Brett Moffitt
3. Harrison Burton
4. Jeb Burton
5. AJ Allmendinger
6. Brandon Brown
7. Myatt Snider
8. Brandon Gdovic
9. Daniel Hemric
10. Jason White
11. Joe Graf Jr.
12. Caesar Bacarella
13. Stefan Parsons
14. Ty Dillon
15. Kyle Weatherman
16. Matt Mills
17. Jesse Little
18. Ryan Vargas
19. Danny Bohn
20. Timmy Hill
21. Josh Williams
22. Jeremy Clements
23. Landon Cassill
24. Tommy Joe Martins
25. Robby Lyons
26. Riley Herbst
27. Josh Berry
28. Justin Allgaier
29. Justin Haley
30. Chad Finchum
31. Ryan Sieg
32. Noah Gragson
33. Bayley Currey
34. Gray Gaulding
35. Colby Howard
36. Michael Annett
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Brandon Jones
39. Cody Ware
40. Alex Labbe



Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Michelle Lippold
I've grown up watching racing of some sort from midgets to Stock Cars since I was a child. I run the FB page Everything NASCAR but really want to explore my love of writing and racing together. I love both things so I decided to try combining them.
Previous articleSunday’s DAYTONA 500 Will Feature Lap “3” Tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

More articles

Featured Stories

Jordan Anderson scores repeat runner-up finish at Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
After a late-race caution in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Next Era Energy 250 at Daytona prompted an overtime restart, Jordan Anderson advanced through the field to claim second place.
Read more
Featured Stories

Third-place finish solidifies Roper’s bonafides as a serious Truck competitor

Joseph Shelton - 0
Cory Roper seized the opportunity to take the lead at Daytona late in the going, took it, and almost pulled off the upset win on the final lap before being passed on the final stretch by Ben Rhodes and Jordan Anderson and ultimately finishing third.
Read more
Featured Stories

Ben Rhodes powers By Cory Roper for thrilling Daytona victory

Briar Starr - 0
Ben Rhodes, who started 23rd, made a thrilling move to the outside of Cory Roper coming off Turn 4 and claimed the season-opening win at Daytona as multiple trucks wrecked behind the leaders.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category