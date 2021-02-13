Austin Cindric wins the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona

The NASCAR Xfinity Series held their season opener at Daytona International Speedway Saturday evening and if you wanted excitement it did not disappoint. Neither did Austin Cindric, reigning Xfinity Series Champion. He drove his No. 22 Penske Ford into Victory Lane. Not only did he win the race but he did it from the pole position but it was also his first-ever superspeedway win.

“Oh my goodness what an awesome race!” he exclaimed, “ What a really fast ride, the 5G Mustang. Unbelievable effort by team Penske,” he smiled and said, “ I’m gonna try to do it again tomorrow!”

Brett Moffitt tried his best to catch Cindric, but in the end, he just wasn’t able to get there. He brought his No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevy home in second place.

“Once the 22 got up front, anytime I got within a car’s length, it just pushed him further forward,” said Moffitt, “Everyone on this team has worked very hard to make a small team into a successful team in a short amount of time.”

Driving home in third place was Harrison Burton in his No.20 Joe Gibbs Toyota. Jeb Burton and A.J. Allmendinger would round out the top five. Brandon Brown, Myatt Snider, Brandon Gdovic, Daniel Hemric, and Jason White finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Stage 1 only had a handful of cautions and most were single-car incidents. When it came down to the end of the stage Brandon Jones beat everyone to the line, winning the stage.

Stage 2 had no caution laps and they pretty much all stayed in their line until it was the last lap of the stage which Moffitt would win. On the last lap a couple of cars got together as the stage was ending.

Stage 3 is where you got your money’s worth.

A few laps after the start Ty Dillon spun and caught Justin Allgaier. Lap 75 saw several cars get tangled together. Justin Currey, Noah Gragson, Michael Annett, along with a few others, were caught up in it with 14 cars in total either wrecked or with some damage. ‘The Big One’ didn’t happen until 11 laps to go and that net tangled a lot of fish. Allgaier, J. Burton, Brandon Jones, Chad Finchum, Daniel Hemric, included, just to name a few. The stage went into overtime and Cindric took the checkered flag to win the race.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will head to the Daytona Road Course, on Saturday, Feb. 20, for the second race of the season.

Official Results:

1. Austin Cindric

2. Brett Moffitt

3. Harrison Burton

4. Jeb Burton

5. AJ Allmendinger

6. Brandon Brown

7. Myatt Snider

8. Brandon Gdovic

9. Daniel Hemric

10. Jason White

11. Joe Graf Jr.

12. Caesar Bacarella

13. Stefan Parsons

14. Ty Dillon

15. Kyle Weatherman

16. Matt Mills

17. Jesse Little

18. Ryan Vargas

19. Danny Bohn

20. Timmy Hill

21. Josh Williams

22. Jeremy Clements

23. Landon Cassill

24. Tommy Joe Martins

25. Robby Lyons

26. Riley Herbst

27. Josh Berry

28. Justin Allgaier

29. Justin Haley

30. Chad Finchum

31. Ryan Sieg

32. Noah Gragson

33. Bayley Currey

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Colby Howard

36. Michael Annett

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Brandon Jones

39. Cody Ware

40. Alex Labbe



