CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

FEBRUARY 15, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

2nd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

3rd AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS/TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 1LE

6th RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 COTTONELLE CAMARO ZL1 1LE

7th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE

8th JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 77 ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Michael McDowell (Ford)

2nd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

3rd Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

4th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

5th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona on Sunday, February 21, at 3:00 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 2nd

YOU WERE SIDE BY SIDE WITH MICHAEL MCDOWELL THROUGH THREE AND FOUR WHEN THE CAUTION CAME OUT. HOW CLOSE DO YOU THINK IT WAS RIGHT THERE?

“I don’t think it was very close. I kind of got next to him and I saw the lights come on, so I knew it was over right then. Just a huge thanks to NAPA, Chevrolet and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. I felt like we had a fast car. We weren’t as good as I thought we were on Thursday. I felt like we did a really good job executing today. Staying out of trouble – that’s not something I’ve done a very good job of here in this race, so I’m glad we could at least finish this one and have something to build on for when we come back and try to do better.”

“The top was just so fast. It didn’t seem to matter who got down low; you couldn’t really make anything go. We all kind of tried at certain points in time; it just didn’t work out. Close – we finished one, so I’m pretty pleased with that.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS/TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 3rd

YOU WERE BATTLING AT THE END, BUT JUST NOT QUITE ENOUGH TO GET YOUR SECOND DAYTONA 500.

“Yeah, you know you’ve just got to be thankful to be around at those moments at the end. I pulled out to see if the bottom would work and just didn’t get enough of a run. It was close. I’ve got to thank all my sponsors like Bass Pro Shops and everybody that helps this program. We were here all weekend scoring points and that’s all I can ask for. Our team worked hard in the off-season with ECR power. What can I say? Chevy was really close. I had fun working with my guys tonight in the Chevy camp.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 7th

“A great way to kick off the year with this No. 42 car. This Clover Chevy was fast. We tore it up at the end- hit the wall a ton coming to the checkered, but still finished seventh.”

“This was a great way to start the year. We got a few stage points. Thank you to everyone at Clover, McDonald’s, AdventHealth, Caregility – it was a good way to start. We worked well with our Chevy teammates. I still have some learning to do. I’m glad to get out of here and come back next week for the Road Course.”

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 YOUTHEORY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“Great way to start the year with our Spire Motorsports Chevy team. You always want to be in position to contend for a win, but to finish 9th in my first race with the team is exactly what we set out to do. Good start in points and we’ll continue to get stronger over the course of the year.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 NATIONS GUARD CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 10th

“All-in-all a good day. I thought we were in an OK spot there at the end to get a top-five, if not, maybe a win if things worked out down the backstretch and through three and four. They all kind of started crashing in front of me. I almost made it through; I think I barely clipped the No. 2 (Brad Keselowski) car and then kind of slid all the way through three and four. Thought I might save it, couldn’t save it and started spinning. Lost some spots, but it was still a top-10.”

“We finished top-10 in the Duel; got some points there. We were top-10 in both stages, so not a bad day for us. Would have liked to have been a little bit better, but anytime you can see the checkered flag, somewhat, at Daytona is always a good day. We’ll come back here next week and have some fun on the Road Course.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 22nd

“That was quite a finish; I just wish we could have been part of it. We had to ride around all day. Once you lose two laps, you’re pinned down. You have to stay just one lap down. Got stuck in the mud, had too much damage and never really got to race. All those boys started pushing way too hard, way too early, and we got wrapped up in it. It made for a long Speedweeks. It wasn’t the best Speedweeks I can remember.”

“We’ll bounce back. We have another race here at the Road Course, then we’re down in Miami and then we’re out of Florida. We’ll dig out of this hole. We’re a great team; we’re ready for this.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 26th

“It was a long day but I’m proud of my guys for being able to fix the car as well as they did so we could finish the race. Those spots we picked up were important. It would have been nice to pick up a few more, but that’s just how things go. We’ll regroup and focus on next week’s race at the road course.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 LENOVO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 27th

“I’m proud of my No. 8 Lenovo team for sticking with it all night long to get as much out of our race as we could. We had such a solid No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that my team had worked so hard on over the last couple of months. It’s really unfortunate that we got caught up in one of the big ones early after just 15 laps of the DAYTONA 500. I hate it for all our partners and fans, but it’s part of racing here. My team did a great job repairing what they could and getting me back out there after that lengthy rain delay. Every point and position matters out here, so I’m glad we were able to get back out there to grab a few more spots and finish out the night. It’s not the clean start to the season that we wanted, but we’ll regroup. I look forward to coming back down here next weekend for the road course. We had a lot of speed during the Clash that we can capitalize on to get ourselves a good finish.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 13; Finished 35th

“It looks like the No. 10 (Aric Almirola) kind of got turned sideways there and I was the guy that got ran into. Bummer – I hate it for Ally. Obviously, we had a really fast Camaro. The Chevrolet’s were working good together; hopefully a Chevy still ends up in Victory Lane.”

“Hats off to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports; they build some really fast race cars. Hate that superspeedway racing works out that way sometimes, but that’s just part of the game.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 IFLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 13; Finished 36th

“Sadly, we got caught in someone else’s mistake early on, and even though I made it through the wreck, my car got killed on the grass. So frustrating, such a shame. But at the same time, I’m very excited for what is coming this year. I’m so fortunate to be part of such an amazing team that gave me a very fast 99 iFly Chevy Camaro. We’ll bring another fast race car next weekend and go back to battle”

JUSTIN MARKS, OWNER, TRACKHOUSE RACING/NO. 99 IFLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“It’s part of the game here in Daytona. You got to be good but everyone knows you have to be lucky as well. Luck wasn’t quite on our side today but we are incredibly proud of the effort put forth to get to the track by Trackhouse Racing.”

PITBULL, OWNER, TRACKHOUSE RACING/NO. 99 IFLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“The great thing is Daniel is OK. He was running a great race at that point. We have many more races my friends!”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ARMOR ALL CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 13; Finished 39th

“Unfortunate end for the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team in the Daytona 500; it’s not what we were hoping for by any means. The No. 43 Armor All Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was fast to start. We had raced up there into the top-10 and I think we were just outside of it when the big wreck started. Bummed, but there’s 35 more races left this season to go back out and make up for it. We’ll work hard to try and make these points up here as we go and move onto the Daytona Road Course next week.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found www.chevrolet.com.