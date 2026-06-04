Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: Michigan International Speedway

Event: FireKeepers Casino 400

Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan

Layout: 2-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: Prime Video, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend looking to rebound from a string of tough breaks and capitalize on a track that has historically been one of the Wood Brothers’ strongest venues.

In 107 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan, the team has recorded 11 victories, 28 top-five finishes, 41 top-10s and nine poles. The Wood Brothers also earned the distinction of winning the first Cup Series race ever held at Michigan when Cale Yarborough took the checkered flag in the track’s inaugural event in 1969.

Berry has made four Cup Series starts at Michigan, highlighted by a 12th-place finish one year ago. After showing solid speed in recent weeks despite results that haven’t reflected their performance, Berry believes the No. 21 team is capable of putting together a strong weekend.

“Michigan is a place where I felt like we had a solid run going last year, so I’m looking forward to getting back there,” he said. “The last couple of weeks haven’t gone the way we wanted, but I think we’ve shown more speed than the results indicate.

“Hopefully we can put together a clean race, execute all day and get the No. 21 team back where we belong.”

He also said he’d like to deliver a strong result for both the Wood Brothers and Ford Motor Company at the manufacturer’s home track.

“It’s also a special track for the Wood Brothers with everything they’ve accomplished there over the years,” he said. “And being Ford’s backyard, it would be great to have a strong showing for them this weekend.”

Practice for the FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, with qualifying set to follow at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 45 and 120. Prime Video will provide television coverage throughout the weekend.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.