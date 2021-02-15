International Porsche Outfit MRS GT-Racing Set for US Breakthrough

February 15, 2021 – Miami, FLORIDA – Genuine opportunities are hard to come by in the professional world of motorsport, but with the 2021 season now just a few weeks away, German sportscar team Molitor Racing (MRS GT-Racing) have made a seat available in an outstanding championship caliber program in the new North American Porsche Carrera-Cup Series. The team’s track record in Europe speaks volumes for their competitiveness and professionalism.

Molitor Racing Systems Gmbh

Founded in 1993 and with 18 years of competition experience in Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Carrera Cup, MRS GT-Racing are the hugely successful international GT racing team based at Lonsee-Luizhausen in Germany. Expertly managed by founder and team principal Karsten Molitor, MRS GT-Racing have won multiple Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup races as well as the Porsche Carrera Cup Title since 2003. Naturally, they have built up a tremendous working relationship with the Porsche factory and North American sportscar division, something that US and Canada based drivers can now take advantage of for the first time. Fresh from competing in the Hankook Dubai 24 Hour, we spoke to team supremo Karsten Molitor recently about preparations for the team’s US testing debut at Sebring next month. In addition to the Carrera Cup, the team is also eyeing the Porsche Sprint Challenge and a first ever GTD appearance in IMSA.

USA Launch for MRS GT-Racing

“We´re working hard on everything; we decide to take the harder way as we want to install MRS here in the US and we are not doing any kind of collaboration,” said Karsten, who is known for his thoroughness and efficiency. “We need to take care of all the details by ourselves. That includes truck and trailer transport for the racecars, the workshop, finding local employees, building up the MRS administration and most importantly, finding the right drivers! It’s not at all easy but then if it was easy anyone could do it!”

Reflecting on the current schedule and workload Karsten added, “The cars are going to be delivered in less than ten days, with the first official test March 8 and 9 at Sebring. At the same time, we´re working on a program at the Porsche Sprint Challenge. Meanwhile in Europe, the team is also busy with the season preparations as we’re competing with the 992 on both continents.”

Regarding the driver’s seat available Karsten went on, “On a last-minute call we decided to take a second Porsche Cup car, so we´re still open for one more driver which we´re looking for at the moment,” true to the form of the team’s achievements in Europe he added, “Our aim is to win the Championship.”

Setting up the US branch of an already successful motorsport team is no small feat, but MRS are an ambitious, go-ahead outfit. Karsten continued, “It was an ambitious plan from the very beginning. We’ve done so many things in our team’s history, but the step into US motorsport opens an entirely new chapter for MRS going forward. To establish the original MRS team here in the US, we’re ready to go the extra mile, ready to work a lot for it. We´re coming to stay and we´re coming to have the most possible success. I’m personally looking very much forward to our very first competition here, we are putting in the effort to make this debut as successful as possible. I hope we´ll see lots of good racing this year.”

Joining a team as focused and successful as MRS GT-Racing is an extremely rare opportunity and we wish the team and new drivers every success with their North American venture.

Porsche Carrera Cup 2021

2021 sees an entirely new landscape in North America with the introduction of the Porsche Carrera Cup, a sister competition to international formats ran for many years. An open GT competition, it represents the highest level of motorsports within the single make Porsche pyramid. Using the latest 911 GT3 Cup car, the series is expected to feature both established talent and up-and-coming drivers, with maximum field sizes of 25 cars competing over 16 rounds at tracks across the USA and Canada. The first race weekend is on the schedule for March 17 to 20 at Sebring International Raceway and the series takes in Watkins Glen, Toronto Indy and Road America en route to the finale at Road Atlanta, October 6 to 9. The Series will offer up $120,000 in prize money allocations for the 2021 season.

The New Porsche 911 GT3 Car – Type 992

The 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup will also see the introduction of the new 911 GT3 Cup car. Designed for racing in its purest form, this latest evolution of the iconic 911 features the newest 4 liter, normally aspirated iteration of the legendary 6-cylinder engine producing over 500HP. With a front axle specifically designed for road racing, a new shift actuator, more downforce and ergonomic interior – it’s a state-of-the-art machine that’s one hundred percent track ready.