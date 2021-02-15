Search
Motul Named the “Official Motor Oil” of the Trans Am Series

By Official Release
MIAMI, FLA. (15 February 2021)- Motul, a company known around the world for producing high-quality performance motor oils and industrial lubricants, joined the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli in a long-term partnership as the “Official Motor Oil” of the series.

“Like Trans Am, Motul is a brand with such a rich history in motorsports,” said Trans Am Race Company President John Clagett. “Its premium motor oil is an ideal match for the Trans Am competitors.”

The French lubricant company has been a dedicated technical partner in motorsport since the 1950s, representing some of the finest teams and drivers in racing history. The partnership with Trans Am will grow Motul’s global programs that focus on sportscars and road racing.

“Motul is excited to grow its global connection to motorsports with the support of Trans Am,” said Nolan Browning, Brand Manager Motul USA. “With our focus expanding Motul’s product offerings for the classic and Domestic market in North America, this opportunity was a perfect fit.”

Throughout the years, Motul has continued to push new technological development in motorsports, currently supporting teams in international competitions such as: 24 Hours of Le Mans, Best in the Desert, FIA World Endurance Championship, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Super GT, Formula Drift, World of Outlaws, Pikes Peak, Dakar, MotoGP, World Superbike, World MX, FIM Endurance World Championship, IOM TT, among others.

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks off its 2021 season with Motul at Sebring International Raceway as part of the Sebring SpeedTour Feb. 19-21. The event will be live streamed from the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App. (Download App)

ABOUT MOTUL
Motul is a world class French company specializing in the formulation, production and distribution of hightech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its MotulTech activity. Unanimously recognized for more than 160 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognized as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant for automotive engines, the 300V lubricant, making use of Esters technology and issued from the aeronautical industry. Throughout the years, Motul has gained experience as an official supplier to many racing teams and manufacturers and contributes with them to further technological development in motorsports. Motul is currently supporting teams in international competitions such as 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), Best in the Desert, FIA World Endurance Championship, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Super GT, Formula Drift, World of Outlaws, Pikes Peak, Dakar, MotoGP, World Superbike, World MX, FIM Endurance World Championship, IOM TT, and a score of others.


Official Release
