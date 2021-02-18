Search
Daytona Road Course weekend schedule

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This weekend NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway. But this time, the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series will all compete on the Daytona Road Course.

It will be the first of seven road course events that will also include Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Watkins Glen International, Sonoma Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (ROVAL) and Road America. 

There will be no qualifying or practice and the lineup has been set using the following formula:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Feb. 19

7:30 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series BrakeBest Pads 159 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 158.85 miles (44 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 12), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 25), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 44)
Pole: Chase Elliott

Saturday, Feb. 20

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona Presented by O’Reilly – FS1/ MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 187.72 miles (52 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 30), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 52)
Pole: Brett Moffitt

Sunday, Feb. 21

3 p.m.: Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 252.7 miles (70 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 16), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 34), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 70)
Pole: Ben Rhodes

Daytona Road Course Cup Series Data:

Season Race # 2 of 36 (02-21-21)
Track Size: 3.61-miles
Track Type: Road Course
Number of Turns: 14
Elevation Change: 31 degrees
Race Length: 70 laps (252.7-miles)
Stage 1 and 2 Length: 16 laps
Stage 2 Length: 18 laps
Final Stage Length: 36 laps

Top-10 road course ratings at Daytona:
Chase Elliott – 135.3
Martin Truex Jr. – 126.5
Denny Hamlin – 116.0
William Byron – 102.3
Joey Logano – 86.3
Michael McDowell – 85.7
Erik Jones – 85.7
Alex Bowman – 84.8
Kurt Busch – 84.7
Aric Almirola – 78.5

The first NASCAR Cup Series race held on the Daytona Road Course (RC) was Aug. 16, 2020, and the event was won by Chase Elliott. Elliott led 34 laps and became the youngest RC winner at 24 years, 8 months and 19 days.

Elliott leads all active drivers in NASCAR Cup Series road course wins with five victories, followed by Kyle Busch (4), Martin Truex Jr. (4), Kevin Harvick (2), Joey Logano (1), Kurt Busch (1) and Ryan Blaney (1).


Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
