Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingOther Series PR

Op-Ed: The time has come to safely wave the green flag

By Official Release
0

South Boston, Va. (Feb. 15, 2021) — The sound of race cars mute. The smell of rubber and high-octane fuel faint. That has been the case for the last year at South Boston Speedway.

Just under 12 months ago, historic South Boston Speedway went from gearing up for its next season of thrilling motorsports action to a complete shutdown. Aside from a few private testing sessions, the South Boston, VA racetrack affectionately known as “SoBo” sat idle throughout all of 2020.

The track tried numerous times to safely fire the engines, under numerous different health and government regulations, to no avail. Many times, getting within days of an advertised event only to have to send out cancellations at the eleventh hour.

Now, almost a year later, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines to fight the COVID-19 virus have made record pace getting out, with millions of people already receiving a shot in the arm.

Now it’s time to wave the green flag… and it can be done in a safe and socially distanced manner.

South Boston Speedway has spent the past year planning to fire the engines. Countless gallons of sanitizer have been purchased and multiple plans are ready to be put into action to safely welcome race fans and competitors back to the track.

South Boston Speedway is a medium-sized venue. The .4-mile track has various types of seating around the facility including thousands of grandstand seats, hundreds of feet of bring-your-own chair seating, arm lengths upon armlengths of standing room and 70 trackside tailgating spaces where a person never has to leave the enclosure of their car. South Boston Speedway has plenty of room with which to safely handle more than the 250-person capacity currently permitted by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The ask is simple: a percentage-based capacity limit. The percentage-based plan will allow South Boston Speedway to operate again, something that the 250-person limit prohibits because of the financial strain such a small crowd puts on the venue’s operations.

South Boston Speedway has – and always will be – a major part of this community. The venue welcomes families from across the region and from surrounding states to every event. It is one of Halifax County’s core tourism venues and brings in significant tax dollars for the locality and the commonwealth, something that is desperately needed right now.

Letting racing return will also bring much-needed mental healing to our region and state. Let’s throw the green flag on letting racing return while waving the checkered flag on a year of mental anguish and strife.

We at South Boston Speedway stand ready to help heal the community. And we mean it. If our region needs space for vaccination distribution, our 40 acres are wide open to help. If students need to access our front parking area to gain Wi-Fi access, we want to help.

We commit to taking the proper steps outlined by the commonwealth, its health experts, government officials and our fellow sports venues to provide the safest possible environment for our fans, competitors and partners. All we ask is to let us race.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleCarParts.com Returns as Major Partner with Front Row Motorsports
Next articleCHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA ROAD COURSE: Chase Elliott Teleconference Transcript

More articles

Miscellaneous

Trans Am’s SGT Class Takes Global Competition to the Next Level

Official Release - 0
Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli kicks of its 54th season of racing at Sebring International Raceway this weekend (Feb. 19-21), bringing four classes of deeply talented contenders to the former airfield. Trans Am will headline the Sebring SpeedTour with a pair of 100-mile races on Sunday.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Thwaits Joins Forces with Pancho Weaver for Exciting Sebring Line-up

Official Release - 0
A quality field of 13 cars will be assembled on the grid in the prestigious TA Class for the opening round of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli season at Sebring, February 19 to 21.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Trans Am’s TA2® Class Returns to Sebring with Deep Field of Talent

Official Release - 0
e thunderous roar of American muscle returns to Sebring International Raceway this weekend as the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli headlines the Sebring SpeedTour Feb. 19-21.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category