FedEx Racing Express Facts – Homestead Miami Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Dixie Vodka 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 28/ 3:30 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Banking: 18-20 degrees

2020 Winner: Denny Hamlin

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Daytona Road Course Recap: Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team started the 253-mile event from the fourth spot and hung around in the top five for much of the afternoon, finishing Stage 1 in third and moving out front to take the Stage 2 win. The 70-lap race was interrupted by eight caution flags – including one for a brief rain shower – which made pit strategy a significant factor. The team opted to make a final pit stop for fresh tires under caution on Lap 57, putting Hamlin in 18th for the ensuing restart. He used the remaining 12 green-flag laps to pick off spots on the leaderboard, making his way up to third before the checkered flag flew. Ahead of him, Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with two laps to go to earn his first Cup career win.

Homestead-Miami Outlook: The 2021 NASCAR series returns to Homestead, Fla., this weekend for the running of the Dixie Vodka 400. Hamlin and team will look to repeat their success from a year ago as returning race winners. In 16 career races at Homestead, Hamlin has finished in the top-5 five times while capturing three victories.

FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Toyota: For the Homestead race, the #11 team will run a special paint scheme to promote the FedEx Small Business Grant contest. The grant contest awards 12 small businesses with grants to help them grow their business, with the grand prize winner receiving a $50,000 grant. The 2020 grand-prize winner, Access Trax, will be featured as part of the paint scheme for this weekend’s race. The contest entry period is open now through March 9 with more information at fedex.com/grantcontest.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Races: 16

Wins: 3

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 11

Laps Led: 393

Avg. Start: 17.5

Avg. Finish: 9.9

Hamlin Conversation – Homestead-Miami:

After two strong performances so far this season, how are you feeling heading into Homestead, a track where you won last year?

“We feel good in our efforts through the first two races of the season. Obviously, we wish we could have come out with a victory at either of the Daytona races, but we still had good performances. We’re confident in how we’ll run this weekend and hopefully have a repeat of last year.”

You’re running a special paint scheme this weekend. Can you tell us a little more about it and what it means to you?

“For the Homestead race, we’ll be running a special paint scheme to promote the FedEx Small Business Grant contest. My family has a background in small business, where I grew up working with my dad and that helped kick off my racing career, so I can relate to the small business mentality. I recently got to meet last year’s grand-prize winner, Kelly Twichel of Access Trax, to unveil the new paint scheme together and to hear how the grant helped her business over the last year. We’ll be running with their logo on our car this weekend, and I’ll be racing for all small businesses and hopefully come out with a win.”