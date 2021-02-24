FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI ADVANCE

The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series will be in action for a third consecutive week in the state of Florida as Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts single races on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of how Ford has fared at the 1.5-mile facility through the years.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, February 27 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, February 28 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT HOMESTEAD

Ford has a manufacturer-best eight series wins at Homestead-Miami.

Joey Logano (2018) and Kevin Harvick (2014) have NCS wins at HMS.

Greg Biffle won three straight years at HMS (2004-06).

Roush Fenway posted five consecutive wins at HMS (2004-08).

Jack Roush is second for the most owner wins in the series at HMS with seven.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT HOMESTEAD

Ford has eight series wins by eight different drivers at Homestead-Miami.

Dale Jarrett won the first NASCAR race held at HMS (1995).

Chase Briscoe won the second half of last year’s HMS doubleheader.

STATS SAY HOMESTEAD-MIAMI IS TOPS FOR HARVICK

Kevin Harvick is good everywhere on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, but statistically Homestead-Miami Speedway is his best. Harvick finished fourth or better for six straight seasons, including a win in 2014, before having that streak snapped last year. In 20 career starts at HMS, Harvick has completed all but two of the 5,346 laps run during that time and has an average finishing position of 7.4. That includes 17 top-10 and 11 top-5 efforts.

LOGANO LOOKS TO GET BACK ON TRACK

Joey Logano has been leading at the white flag lap in each of the first two races of 2021 but is still looking for his first victory. That could change on Sunday because Homestead-Miami Speedway has been a good track for Logano, who had a five-year streak of finishing sixth or better snapped in last year’s event. Logano, who won the 2018 season finale at the track to capture the NASCAR Cup Series championship, has six top-10 finishes in eight starts at HMS with Team Penske and Ford.

CUSTER AND BRISCOE RETURN TO SCENE OF FIRST VICTORIES

Homestead-Miami Speedway is sure to bring back good memories for Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe, who both earned victories on back-to-back days at the track in 2017. Briscoe won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race to kickoff the weekend, marking the first national series victory in his rookie season while Custer dominated the NASCAR XFINITY Series race the following day, leading 182-of-200 laps, to post his first career series triumph.

FIVE-YEAR WIN STREAK HIGHLIGHTS ROUSH HISTORY AT HMS

Car owner Jack Roush has had his share of success on intermediate speedways, but his streak of winning seven times in nine years at Homestead-Miami is arguably one of the best. Kurt Busch won the organization’s first Cup race at the track in 2002 before Greg Biffle won three straight from 2004-06. That was part of a five-year winning streak that saw Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards go to victory lane in ’07 and ’08, respectively. Edwards eventually capped the run by winning for a second time in 2010. Since then, Roush has celebrated NASCAR XFINITY Series championships at the track, twice with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2011 and 2012, and once with Chris Buescher in 2015.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT HOMESTEAD

2002 – Kurt Busch

2004 – Greg Biffle

2005 – Greg Biffle

2006 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2010 – Carl Edwards

2018 – Joey Logano

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT HOMESTEAD

1995 – Dale Jarrett

1998 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Kasey Kahne

2006 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2013 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Cole Custer

2020 – Chase Briscoe (2)