Front Row Motorsports Connects with AGILE for 2021 NASCAR Season

Interoperable Solution Company Assists FRM with Communications Software

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 24, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports announces today its 2021 partnership with best-in-class interoperable solutions company, AGILE, to provide real-time communication software for use at both the racetrack and the race shop.

AGILE provides interoperable communications solutions that enable public and private organizations to achieve seamless connectivity, even in the most challenging environments. In 2020, the AGILE team had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the communications needs of Front Row Motorsports and worked diligently over the offseason to create a unique communication software that met all of the team’s requirements.

“The multi-element communications solution provided for Front Row Motorsports will provide higher bandwidth data and more flexible voice communications,” said Sheryar Wahid, co-CEO/Chief Technical Officer for AGILE.

In 2020, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, NASCAR instituted safety protocols and procedures to help stop the coronavirus’ spread and allow the sport to continue its season. One of those mandates, which is still in effect today, is a roster limit, which reduces the number of personnel that a team is allowed to bring to the racetrack each weekend.

“When NASCAR implemented the roster limit rule last season, it was challenging for us to decide who we would continue to bring to the racetrack and who would have to stay home,” said Front Row Motorsports General Manager, Jerry Freeze. “We learned of the folks at AGILE and some of the software that they were working on to provide a two-way radio transmission over the internet and decided to explore that avenue over the offseason.”

Freeze continued by saying, “AGILE’s software was a very effective tool for us recently at Daytona [International Speedway], because it allowed us to keep our engineers back at the shop during the race weekend to work the Daytona 500 from there, which in return allowed us the ability to pretty much make use of our full roster again on race day by taking our full allotment of mechanics back to the racetrack to work on the cars, while still abiding by all safety protocols that have been put in place.”

To learn more about AGILE, please visit www.aisinterop.com. You can also follow AGILE on social media: Facebook at Agile Interop, Twitter at @AgileInterop and LinkedIn at Agile.

About AGILE

When wireless, interoperable, mission critical communications are an absolute requirement, business, government, law enforcement, first responders, emergency managers and others turn to Agile, www.aisinterop.com for their solutions.

Agile is the global innovator and leading provider of communications technologies that deliver powerful, solid-state, ruggedized, seamless, lightning-fast speed and the most system flexibility available while offering the broadest range of 4G, 5G and LTE coverage in the industry. Agile’s full line of products support both land and marine applications that work today and will tomorrow because they don’t require hardware changes or full replacement with each new generation like the competition, helping customers meet most budgets for the foreseeable future.

All Agile technologies are built to be mobile and tough, not static like what’s traditionally been offered. Each is an extension of its flagship product, CORE (Common Operating Radio Engine). CORE integrates Landline, Cellular, Radio, Wi-Fi and Satellite communications in a portable, rugged enclosure supporting incident response and command and control functions. CORE represents the state-of-the-art in interoperability and unified incident command systems providing secure communications between multiple parties, agencies, vehicles and IoT enabled devices under the harshest of circumstances.

Agile CORE technologies are now available for operation in all settings. The Mobile CORE communications hub can be located in an office, vehicle, watercraft (Agile Marine), contained in a backpack (CORE Patrol), or ready to go in a portable case (CORE CommsKit). Mobile CORE is a small, ruggedized and durable device that integrates bonded multi-channel cellular LTE, WI-FI, GPS, and Land Mobile Radio extension capabilities. Combined with the industry’s only centralized SIM library (CORE Center Point), secures valuable SIM cards and distributes them to remote devices as required (in use), saving costs and allowing maximum management of SIM’s.

Agile’s mission is to be transformative by taking its customers from the dark ages to the leading edge of communications technology. Agile’s custom tailored solutions help resolve communications challenges while saving time and money. Designing complete communications ecosystems that meet specialized needs, Agile independent products deliver consistent innovation and efficiency.

Being smart is good…Being Agile is mission critical!

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.