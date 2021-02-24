COVID-19 Protocols Sideline Spire Motorsports Crew Members for Homestead

CONCORD, N.C. (February 24, 2021) – Due to COVID-19 protocols, Ryan Sparks, Crew Chief for Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, will be unavailable to participate in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 and will not travel to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Additionally, two other members of the No. 7 team will be inactive this weekend in adherence with the same directives.

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series crew chief, NBC Sports analyst and Spire Motorsports consultant Steve Letarte will call the race in Sparks’ absence for the team and driver Corey LaJoie.

The Dixie Vodka 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, February 28 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The third of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.