Hamlin to start on pole position at Homestead

By Andrew Kim
0
Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Denny Hamlin was awarded the Busch Pole Award for the upcoming Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the third race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, scheduled for Sunday, February 28.

The lineup was based on a metric formula from a previous NASCAR Cup Series event, which weighs the driver’s result from the previous race (25%), the car owner’s result from the previous race (25%), the team owner’s points ranking (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

Based on the formula, Hamlin, who finished in third place last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, will lead the field to the start of this weekend’s event at Homestead with the top starting spot. Hamlin, who has won three stages and currently leads the regular-season standings, also enters this weekend’s event in Miami as the reigning winner as he pursues his fourth victory at the track.

Joey Logano, who finished in the runner-up spot last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, will start on the front row alongside Hamlin. Christopher Bell, winner of last weekend’s event at the Daytona Road Course and the NASCAR Cup Series recent/newest winner, will start in third place followed by Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch.

Michael McDowell will line up in sixth place while Brad Keselowski, Ryan Preece, Martin Truex Jr. and Cole Custer will start in the top 10. Chase Elliott and Chris Buescher will start 11th and 12th.

Starting in positions 13-26 are Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, Justin Haley, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Kyle Busch, Corey LaJoie and Cody Ware.

Starting in positions 27-38 are rookie Anthony Alfredo, Garrett Smithley, James Davison, rookie Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Timmy Hill, B.J. McLeod, Tyler Reddick, Josh Bilicki, Matt DiBenedetto and Quin Houff.

The Dixie Vodka 400 is set to occur on Sunday, February 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Andrew Kim
