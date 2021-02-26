Weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series will not compete but returns next week when all three series head to Las Vegas.

NASCAR 2021 pole winners are determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Feb. 27

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 – FS1/ MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250.5 miles (167 Laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 167)

TV coverage: 4 p.m. NASCAR RaceDay on FS1

Pole: Austin Cindric

Sunday, Feb. 28

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400.5 miles (267 laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267)

TV coverage: 3 p.m. NASCAR RaceDay on FOX

Pole: Denny Hamlin

Noteworthy :

The first two races of the Cup Series this season have been won by two first-time winners, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since the series’ inaugural season in 1949 and again in 1950. Only once, in 1949, has the series begun the year with three consecutive winners. However, Homestead-Miami Speedway has never had a first-time winner in the Cup Series.

Statistical highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway Data – Race # 3 of 36

Track Size: 1.5-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 18-20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 18-20 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 4 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 4 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 1,760 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,760 feet

Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Stages 1 & 2 Length: 80 Laps (each)

Finale Stage Length: 107 Laps

Top 10 Driver ratings at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Tyler Reddick – 115.5

Kyle Larson – 107.0

Kevin Harvick – 106.8

Martin Truex Jr – 105.9

Kyle Busch – 102.1

Denny Hamlin – 100.1

Chase Elliott – 96.9

Joey Logano – 91.6

Brad Keselowski – 89.0

Austin Dillon – 83.4

*Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (16 total) among active drivers at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Homestead-Miami Speedway race info & stats

2020 pole winner: Denny Hamlin

Track qualifying record: Brad Keselowski – 181.238 mph, 29.795 secs. (11-14-14)

2020 race winner: Denny Hamlin

Track race record: Kyle Busch, Toyota – 142.654 mph, 02:48:47 (11-17-19)

A total of 14 different drivers have won at least one race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Six of the 14 drivers are active this weekend. Denny Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) leads the active drivers in wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway with three. No driver has scored their first career Cup win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Active driver race winners (wins)

Denny Hamlin (3)

Kyle Busch (2)

Joey Logano (1)

Kevin Harvick (1)

Kurt Busch (1)

Martin Truex Jr (1)

Homestead-Miami organization wins (wins)

Joe Gibbs Racing (8)

Roush Fenway Racing (7)

Hendrick Motorsports (2)

Stewart-Haas Racing (2)

Furniture Row Racing (1)

Richard Petty Motorsports (1)

Team Penske (1)