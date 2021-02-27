Myatt Snider claims his first Xfinity Series win at Homestead

Myatt Snider in his No.2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet brought his car to the Checkered Flag in first place, winning it the hard way, in double overtime, in his 39th start. For two consecutive weeks, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has had first-time winners.



Snider said, “I guess I learned my lesson on the first restart because I spun the wheels.” adding, “I saw Tyler (Reddick) spin his wheels on the next one so I kind of figured I might have a chance.” He stated, ”Shout out to all those RCR guys and these people supporting me all these years. It’s been a journey but we’re here to win and I can’t complain.”



Tyler Reddick brought his Richard Childress Racing No. 23 Chevrolet home in second but was disqualified after failing the rear height requirement in post-race inspection, relegating him to a 40th place finish.



Brandon Jones was originally credited with a third-place result in his No.19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota but moved up to earn a runner-up finish with Reddick’s disqualification.



Jones stated, “I think compared to last year this is already a better start to our year. I know we’ve had our ups and downs, but our performance is really close. All in all a pretty solid day, third (his original finish) is good and we’ll take the points and push for a win here.”

Stage 1:

Stage 1 was relatively uneventful with only one caution.



A.J. Allmendinger was up front for most of the stage and when it came down to it, he got a late-stage lead and went on to win Stage 1 of the race.

Stage 2:

Stage 2 only had one caution as well, for fluid on the track. Things didn’t go as smoothly as they had for Allmendinger in this stage but Josh Berry had a really nice run today. At the end of the stage, it would be Austin Cindric winning Stage 2.

Stage 3:

Stage 3 saw a little more trouble. Riley Herbst and Justin Allgaier tangled up with each other. The worst moment was when David Starr had tire problems and shot up the track right where race leader Noah Gragson was running. Gragson couldn’t react fast enough and hit him pretty hard. The last actual caution came out for the spinning car of Allmendinger. The race went into double overtime and it came down to Reddick and Snider, with Snider taking the win.

With Reddick disqualified, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and Austin Cindric would round out the top five. Justin Haley, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements and Josh Berry finished sixth through 10, respectively.



Austin Cindric leads the Xfinity Series standings with 147 points. Myatt Snider is second with 118 points, Daniel Hemric has 117 points, Jeb Burton is in fourth with 106 points and Brandon Jones rounds out the top five with 93 points.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes next to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sat. March 6.

Official Results:

Myatt Snider Brandon Jones Daniel Hemric Jeb Burton Austin Cindric Justin Haley Brett Moffitt Ryan Sieg Jeremy Clements Josh Berry Riley Herbst JJ Yeley Michael Annett AJ Allmendinger Alex Labbe Timmy Hill Dexter Bean Tommy Joe Martins Landon Cassill Jade Buford David Starr Jeffrey Earnhardt Chad Finchum Ryan Vargas Kyle Weatherman Josh Williams Joe Graf Jr Gray Gaulding Matt Mills Santino Ferrucci Stefan Parsons Jesse Little Noah Gragson Brandon Brown Bayley Currey Colby Howard Ty Dillon Justin Allgaier Harrison Burton Tyler Reddick















