Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsRace CentralRC XFINITY

Myatt Snider claims his first Xfinity Series win at Homestead

By Michelle Lippold
0
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Myatt Snider in his No.2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet brought his car to the Checkered Flag in first place, winning it the hard way, in double overtime, in his 39th start. For two consecutive weeks, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has had first-time winners.

Snider said, “I guess I learned my lesson on the first restart because I spun the wheels.” adding, “I saw Tyler (Reddick) spin his wheels on the next one so I kind of figured I might have a chance.” He stated, ”Shout out to all those RCR guys and these people supporting me all these years. It’s been a journey but we’re here to win and I can’t complain.”

Tyler Reddick brought his Richard Childress Racing No. 23 Chevrolet home in second but was disqualified after failing the rear height requirement in post-race inspection, relegating him to a 40th place finish.

Brandon Jones was originally credited with a third-place result in his No.19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota but moved up to earn a runner-up finish with Reddick’s disqualification.

Jones stated, “I think compared to last year this is already a better start to our year. I know we’ve had our ups and downs, but our performance is really close. All in all a pretty solid day, third (his original finish) is good and we’ll take the points and push for a win here.”

Stage 1:

Stage 1 was relatively uneventful with only one caution.

A.J. Allmendinger was up front for most of the stage and when it came down to it, he got a late-stage lead and went on to win Stage 1 of the race.

Stage 2:

Stage 2 only had one caution as well, for fluid on the track. Things didn’t go as smoothly as they had for Allmendinger in this stage but Josh Berry had a really nice run today. At the end of the stage, it would be Austin Cindric winning Stage 2.

Stage 3:

Stage 3 saw a little more trouble. Riley Herbst and Justin Allgaier tangled up with each other. The worst moment was when David Starr had tire problems and shot up the track right where race leader Noah Gragson was running. Gragson couldn’t react fast enough and hit him pretty hard. The last actual caution came out for the spinning car of Allmendinger. The race went into double overtime and it came down to Reddick and Snider, with Snider taking the win.

With Reddick disqualified, Daniel Hemric, Jeb Burton and Austin Cindric would round out the top five. Justin Haley, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements and Josh Berry finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Austin Cindric leads the Xfinity Series standings with 147 points. Myatt Snider is second with 118 points, Daniel Hemric has 117 points, Jeb Burton is in fourth with 106 points and Brandon Jones rounds out the top five with 93 points.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes next to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sat. March 6.

Official Results:
  1. Myatt Snider
  2. Brandon Jones
  3. Daniel Hemric
  4. Jeb Burton
  5. Austin Cindric
  6. Justin Haley
  7. Brett Moffitt
  8. Ryan Sieg
  9. Jeremy Clements
  10. Josh Berry
  11. Riley Herbst
  12. JJ Yeley
  13. Michael Annett
  14. AJ Allmendinger
  15. Alex Labbe
  16. Timmy Hill
  17. Dexter Bean
  18. Tommy Joe Martins
  19. Landon Cassill
  20. Jade Buford
  21. David Starr
  22. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  23. Chad Finchum
  24. Ryan Vargas
  25. Kyle Weatherman
  26. Josh Williams
  27. Joe Graf Jr
  28. Gray Gaulding
  29. Matt Mills
  30. Santino Ferrucci
  31. Stefan Parsons
  32. Jesse Little
  33. Noah Gragson
  34. Brandon Brown
  35. Bayley Currey
  36. Colby Howard
  37. Ty Dillon
  38. Justin Allgaier
  39. Harrison Burton
  40. Tyler Reddick









The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Michelle Lippold
I've grown up watching racing of some sort from midgets to Stock Cars since I was a child. I run the FB page Everything NASCAR but really want to explore my love of writing and racing together. I love both things so I decided to try combining them.
Previous articleSammy Smith dominates Pensacola 200 en route to first ARCA victory

More articles

ARCA

Sammy Smith dominates Pensacola 200 en route to first ARCA victory

Briar Starr - 0
After qualifying on the pole, Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Sammy Smith, in his second season with the team, scored his first ARCA Menards East...
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. The Camping World Truck Series will not compete but returns next week when all three series head to Las Vegas.
Read more
Featured Stories

Hamlin to start on pole position at Homestead

Andrew Kim - 0
The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry was awarded the top starting spot for the upcoming Cup event in Miami.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category