Top three best PC racing apps that you need to try right now

Burnout Paradise Remastered (for PC)

Released originally in 2008 as Burnout Paradise, the game is compatible with Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and, of course, your PCs. Developed by Criterion Games, it is undoubtedly one of the best games for you to try in the category. Hence, it goes without saying that Burnout Paradise Remastered will only be a notch better.

In addition to some flawless graphics improvement, the PC players can finally experience the Big Surf, which was previously exquisitely meant for the consoles only. So, you can finally get into the mode and experience the Burnout Paradise Remastered’s extreme havoc and stunts that you will widely cherish. Further, Paradise City’s map is also delightful through and through.

So, regardless of whether you are merely driving around or completing one of the many events, you will fall in love with the game in not more than a few minutes.

Unfortunately, some of the pain points, which existed in Burnout Paradise have still not been bettered, such as some menu quirks and its irksome crash cam. But, in all honesty, these lows are not grave enough to curtail you from trying out this immensely satisfying racing game.

Asphalt 9: Legends and Asphalt Xtreme

The Asphalt 9: Legends is the latest and the most intriguing addition in the Asphalt franchise. Developed by Gameloft Barcelona, the game was released in 2018, and in this while, the game has only become more popular each day.

Yes, when it comes to content, you really have many options, which include more than eight-hundred events, online PvP action, and many monthly and weekly events. Further, you also get around fifty cars to unlock. Additionally, there are multiple upgrades available and so much more.

However, honestly, its freemium strategy appears to be way more aggressive than we kind of appreciate. Nonetheless, it is a great arcade racing title that gives you some of the phenomenal racing game graphics you may have possibly encountered.

Of course, if you wish to try out the more mature title, you can check out its previous version, which is the Asphalt 8: Airborne. The good news is that the game is actively updated. So, you will have new things at your disposal now and then.

More so, you can even try out the Asphalt Xtreme, which is another one of the most phenomenal arcade racing applications in the franchise, but off-road vehicles.

Project Cars 2

Project Cars 2 is the racing game, which tries to do everything – mud splattering across everyone and everything, Rallycross within Hockenheim’s infield section, Karting in the Scottish highlands, and ice racing on studded tires around Swedish snowdrifts. Further, with Indycars defying gravity at Daytona Speedway, MP1s racing through Imola, and Honda Civics trying to make it up Eau Rouge without stopping, the diversity is unprecedented.

The gameplay is fire, and the loose surface racing, at times, will give you a feeling that you are racing on the track in the road-legal car. More so, the precision it offers when you attempt to bully a car into the apex utilizing the force feedback support is unparalleled.

What makes it finest is also the fact that many, many drivers across several disciplines joined in as consultants while Project Cars 2 was in its development phase. This finesse is evident in every aspect of the game. A robust eSports scene is now coagulated around Project CARS 2, and this kind of stimulation is precisely what the young aspiring riders seek as a perfect substitute for their time on the real track.

So, these are the three of the best racing applications that you need to try right away if you love the idea of racing and want to experience it up-close.