3 Things you must consider before hiring a Heavy Haulage company

A fast and reliable service has always been vital to a business’s success, but during the pandemic, with more people turning to online shopping than ever before, there is an extra element of pressure on companies of all sizes to keep up performance.

Depending on the type of goods your business deals in, shipping can be a pretty straightforward process. However, for those handling large, cumbersome loads, there are a considerable number of things you must consider to ensure goods arrive safely and on time.

For this reason, you may be considering hiring a heavy haulage company to take care of deliveries for you, but this isn’t a decision you should take lightly.

The employment of a heavy hauler is certainly a worthwhile step if you have the requirement there, but choosing the right one is easier said than done. So, here are three things to consider:

Do your research

There are hundreds of freight companies out there, so picking the right one for your needs can be tricky. Here are a few research points you should know before you choose one:

Do they have testimonials?

Can they provide references?

Are they a member of any accredited industry bodies?

Do they have a modern fleet?

What training and qualifications do their staff members have?

If you feel a company is being evasive, that should act as a red flag to steer clear.

Do they have experience in your industry?

Some heavy haulage companies specialize in specific industries, so it’s best to check before committing that they have some experience in yours, particularly if you handle niche goods.

For example, heavy haulage companies like JB Rawcliffe have experience in a range of industries, including:

Construction

Defence

Marine

And can provide details about how they operate to ensure the safe management of these types of heavy loads, giving their customers additional peace of mind where it’s needed most.

Cheaper doesn’t always mean better

If you’ve done your research, the chances are you have obtained a number of quotes from heavy haulage companies, and now are left with the difficult final decision. Although the budget is important, so too is getting a service that will support your needs, so if a company is standing out because it’s the cheapest, consider if it really offers everything else you need before signing on the dotted line.

For instance, some heavy haulage companies offer additional services which can prove invaluable, and that you’re unlikely to get from the cheapest option. For example, JB Rawcliffe not only safely distribute your heavy goods, but also handle machinery, install and remove transformers as well as jacking, skidding, and rigging. So, consider exactly what services you need, and don’t let price guide your decision.

Ready to hire a heavy haulage company?

Putting your business in the hands of an external company is no small thing, and it’s so important that you feel completely comfortable and confident with the decision you make. Companies like JB Rawcliffe have over 45 years of experience and remain a trusted heavy haulage company in the UK, operating all over thanks to their fantastic services and established reputation. So, if you’re still on the hunt for the right heavy haulage company, why not get in touch with them?