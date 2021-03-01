Ashton Harrison to pilot the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Super Trofeo for the 2021 Season

Brownsburg, Ind. (March 1, 2021) Ashton Harrison returns to the championship-winning Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing team for a third season and will drive the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo.

Having risen through the Lamborghini Super Trofeo ranks after starring in the LB Cup where she became the first female to win a Lamborghini World Finals race, Harrison then transitioned to the PRO-AM class where while teammates with Andrea Amici finished last season with one win, seven podiums, three pole positions and two fastest laps.

“Back with my Wayne Taylor Racing family and in my No. 25 Harrison Contracting LST,” said Ashton Harrison. “We’re bringing back our livery from 2020 and I’m looking forward to spending a third year with WTR and Harrison Contracting for my junior year of Lamborghini Super Trofeo. I’ve spent this offseason training so I can be prepared to jump in any type of car and compete. Scott Ackerman from CoreSyte and John Philbin from Philbin Sports Performance have helped me immensely in the areas of hydration, endurance and cross training and I feel so prepared to get the 2021 Lamborghini Super Trofeo season going. The last two seasons have been great learning curves and ending the 2020 season with a win in our #25 Harrison Contracting Lambo with Andrea Amici was special. I’m ready to continue that success for the 2021. “

The appropriately colored “Rely on Red” livery represents the Harrison Contracting Company culture (Reliable, Experienced and Diligent), a nationwide commercial painting and facility maintenance organization. Harrison Contracting Company has been in business for over 25 years and provides services nationwide across industry segments including major retail and industrial chains, new commercial construction, multi-family, hospitality, restaurant, and many others.

Having initially enjoyed a partnership with the Wayne Taylor Racing team through Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Harrison Contracting Company recently announced an expansion of this relationship to encompass the team’s No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 DPi program as an associate partner. Such an arrangement will see further branding and business-to-business opportunities for Harrison Contracting Company courtesy of the Wayne Taylor Racing commercial platform.

“It’s exciting to have Ashton back with us,” commented Wayne Taylor. “When we first met her, we immediately saw her talent. Like everything, it takes a bit of time to understand and she’s made great progress over the last two years. I’m really looking forward to watching Ashton as she continues to progress. She has Wayne Taylor Racing’s full support as she accomplishes her next steps in racing.”

The 2021 North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo season kicks off at the Circuit of the Americas on Friday May 21st as a part of what will be NASCAR’s inaugural event at the iconic Texas venue.

ABOUT HARRISON CONTRACTING

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.