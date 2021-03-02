GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Daytona Road Course Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Camping World Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 97

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 2, Best finish; 2, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 18

Notes:

Sheldon Creed will sport Camping World colors this Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Marcus Lemonis, CEO of Camping World, tweeted during the Daytona Road Course race for Creed to reach out to him regarding sponsorship for the season. Lemonis has made an effort to cultivate B2B relationships throughout the Camping World Trucks field.

Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this Friday in Las Vegas. Creed competed with this chassis eight times in 2020 where he lead 248 laps and scored seven top-10 finishes including two wins at Kentucky and the fall Texas race.

Jeff Stankiewicz returns to crew chief for the No. 2 team this season.The 2020 championship winning crew chief reunited with Creed mid-season in 2019 after winning the 2018 ARCA Menards Series championship together. Stankiewicz has seven Camping World Trucks wins as a crew chief including five in 2020 en route to the series championship.

Quote:

“It’s very cool what Marcus (Lemonis) is doing and I’m thankful that he supports the truck series like he does. I think we’re going to have another fast truck this weekend, it’s going to race different than it did in the fall with the colder temperatures. I’ve never not liked Vegas, but the truck I had last fall really gave me confidence. I’m excited to get back there, I feel like it’s a track we have a shot at winning at and I would love to bring that win home for Maury Gallagher.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 7, Best finish: 7, Top 10s: 2

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 8, Best finish: 16

Notes:

Michael Roberts Construction returns to sponsor Zane Smith’s No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 330 this weekend in Las Vegas. Smith led 168 laps in six starts with this chassis in 2020, including his win at Dover.

Kevin “Bono” Manion returns for a second season with Smith and the No. 21 team. The pair racked up two wins and 13 top-10 finds in 2020 en route to a second-place finish in the championship standings. Manion has six Camping World Trucks wins, 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins and five NASCAR Cup Series wins in 19 years as a crew chief in the sport.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Vegas this weekend. I really like the track, it’s probably one of my favorite mile-and-a-half, we were just a little off on our set ups last year. I’m going to be starting deep in the field so hopefully we can get up through the pack fast and score some stage points and maybe grab a win. It would be great to celebrate my first win of 2021 in Las Vegas with all my family!”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 16

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 4

Notes:

Chase Purdy made his Las Vegas Motor Speedway debut in the Camping World Trucks event last September.

Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 321 in Friday night’s race. The 23 team utilized this chassis four times in 2020 and scored one top-10 at Michigan in August.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based company Bama Buggies will sponsor Purdy for Friday night’s event.

Jeff Hensley rejoins GMS as crew chief for Purdy and the No. 23 team. Hensley has 18 Camping World Truck wins in 395 races atop the pit box through 17 seasons in the series. Hensley was previously at GMS in 2016 and served as crew chief for Spencer Gallagher. ﻿Quote:

“I’m really excited to get back to Las Vegas this weekend. I feel like we are going to be strong there and it’s an opportunity for us to really show the speed that this 23 team is capable of. It’s a track that I really like and I’m ready to get after it.”

Raphael Lessard, No. 24 Camping World Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 8

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 5, Laps led: 17, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

Raphael Lessard will sport Camping World colors for this Friday’s Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis put a call out on Twitter to assist any unsponsored teams on the entry list for the Las Vegas event. Lemonis has made an effort to cultivate B2B relationships throughout the Camping World Trucks field.

Lessard and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 309 on Friday in Las Vegas. The No. 24 utilized this chassis eight times in 2020 and scored three top-10 and two top-five finishes including a win at Bristol in September.

Chad Walter shifts to the No. 24 Silverado to crew chief for Lessard in 2021. Walter has five wins in 208 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at crew chief and led Tyler Ankrum’s team to a playoff berth in 2020 in his first season as a Camping World Trucks crew chief.

Quote:

“I feel good about Las Vegas. I think I still have a lot to learn about mile-and-a-half, but I got better at it as the season went on last year. I’m excited to see the truck that Chad Walter and the team have prepared and I’m ready to race.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 10, Top 10s: 1

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 11, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Tyler Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis No. 326 on Friday night. Ankrum competed with this chassis seven times in 2020 and earned three top-10 finishes in those starts.

LiUNA returns as primary sponsor for Ankrum’s No. 26 Chevrolet for Friday night’s race at the Daytona Road Course.

Charles Denike move to captain the No. 26 crew for Tyler Ankrum in the 2021 season. 2020 marked Denike’s first full-time season as crew chief and produced two memorable wins, with Chase Elliott at Charlotte in May 2020 as well as Sam Mayer’s commanding win of Bristol in September.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get to Las Vegas. We didn’t have the best of luck the first couple weeks of the season in the season and I’m ready to put that behind us. GMS has been strong at this track previously so I’m ready to go out and try to earn my first win of the season and get a win at Maury Gallagher’s home track.”

