IndyCar penalizes Nos. 4, 24 teams for post-qualifying inspection failures

Two NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams received penalties for post-qualifying infractions following the PPG Armed Forces Qualification session for this year’s 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 17.

The teams that received penalties were the No. 4 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Dallara-Chevrolet team piloted by rookie Caio Collet. The No. 24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Dallara-Chevrolet team, driven by Jack Harvey, also received a penalty.

Both teams violated Rule 14.12.1.1. (EMS (Energy Management System) must be used as supplied by Dallara and approved by IndyCar) and Rule 14.12.1.6. (EMS covers may only be attached with the supplied hardware and Helicopter Tape) from the INDYCAR rulebook. During the post-qualifying inspection procedure, unapproved hardware and modifications were discovered on the Dallara-supplied EMS covers and cover-to-A-arm mounting points of both entries.

Photo by Chris Jones (Penske Entertainment).

As a result, both teams had their qualifying times from Sunday stripped. They will also have to forfeit their original pit selections. Before the penalty, Collet achieved the 12th-place starting spot after transferring to the second round in his first Indy 500 qualifying attempt. Harvey, who will make his ninth Indy 500 start this season, had qualified in 29th place. Now, both will start at the tail end of the 33-car field in 32nd and 33rd, respectively.

Alex Palou, however, rose to the occasion when it mattered most by storming to the NTT P1 Award for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 on-track festivities continue on May 18. It will feature a sixth practice session that will air at 1 p.m. ET on FS1 before a final practice on Carb Day (May 22) occurs at 11 a.m. on FS1.

The main event will occur on Sunday, May 24. The event’s pre-race coverage will air at 10 a.m. ET on FOX before the drop of the green flag will occur at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX.