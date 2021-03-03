FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Date/Time: March 7/3:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-Oval

Banking: 20 degrees

2020 Winner: Joey Logano

Express Notes:

Homestead-Miami Recap: Hamlin lined up on the pole in the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest Toyota for the start of the 400-mile event, but pre-race adjustments deemed “unapproved” by NASCAR sent him to the rear for the green flag. Despite some difficult handling, Hamlin’s Camry was able to climb back into the top five. A quick pit stop by the FedEx pit crew in the closing laps of Stage 2 put Hamlin in position to finish the segment in second, and he held that second spot for the start of Stage 3. The final segment of the race brought another challenge. A speeding penalty on a Lap 200 green-flag stop sent Hamlin to the back of the pack once again. The team took the ensuing restart in 28th, and Hamlin used the remaining 60 laps to claw his way to a spot just outside the top 10. He finished 11th, allowing him to maintain the series points lead. William Byron won the race.

Las Vegas Outlook: The 2021 NASCAR series heads out to the desert this weekend to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile event. Hamlin continues his pursuit of his first career win at the 1.5-mile tri-oval. Hamlin and the #FedEx11 team are currently atop the points standings and look to expand their lead and capture their first win of the season this weekend in Las Vegas.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Races: 18

Wins: 0

Top-5: 3

Top-10: 8

Laps Led: 139

Avg. Start: 15.7

Avg. Finish: 9.9

Hamlin Conversation – Las Vegas:

What are you looking forward to as the series heads to Las Vegas this weekend?

“Our team is continuing to work each week to improve. I’m happy with our performance this season, but we still have a lot of work to do and a lot more challenges coming our way. We’ll be ready to get back at it this weekend in Las Vegas and hopefully take home the checkered flag.”

You’ve yet to win in Las Vegas in your career. What will be your approach this weekend to try to change that?

“Las Vegas, for whatever reason, has always been a tough track for us. We’ve had some success in previous races but haven’t ever been able to get to Victory Lane. But I enjoy the challenge of trying to get better at places like that. Our team is going to put a fast car out there and I’m going to do everything I can to bring home that win for our team.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at Las Vegas: The FedEx Ground Southwest District will be featured on the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota race car on March 7 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The four-letter alpha code “SWST” will appear on the B-post of the car, recognizing the district for being top in the company for safety priority metrics.

FedEx Office – Closest to Las Vegas Motor Speedway: 228 S Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89104 (702) 431-5076