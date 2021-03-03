Search
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 03.03.21

By Official Release
0

This Week in Motorsports: March 1-7, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – March 5-7

PLANO, Texas (March 3, 2021) – It’s time to roll the dice in Las Vegas as the NASCAR series make their first West Coast stop of the season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin continues to lead the points… After an 11th-place finish in Homestead, Denny Hamlin continues to lead the overall point standings in the NASCAR Cup Series. Despite 44 career victories, Hamlin is looking for his first win in Las Vegas. The Virginia-native drove to one of his best results at the track, a third-place finish, last fall in the No. 11 Camry.

Busch returns home… Kyle Busch is back at his home track this weekend where he will compete in two events. The Las Vegas native scored Toyota’s first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) (2009) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) (2016) wins at the track. Busch is scheduled to run the NCS and Truck Series events this weekend. He has won three of the past six Truck Series races at Las Vegas.

Truex leads Toyota at Vegas… Martin Truex Jr. is the only multi-time winner for Toyota in the NCS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Truex, who is coming off a season-best third-place finish at Homestead, has two wins at the track (2017, 2019).

Hemric off to a strong start… Daniel Hemric has had a strong run in his first three starts in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra with two top-fives and three top-10 finishes. Hemric was also strong in his last outing in Las Vegas, scoring a third-place finish in September.

Rhodes looking for three straight… Ben Rhodes and ThorSport Racing have gone two-for-two since rejoining Toyota this offseason. The Kentucky-native looks for three straight at a track he already has fond memories at. Rhodes drove to his first career Truck Series win at Las Vegas aboard a Tundra in 2017.

100 for Hill… Austin Hill is making his 100th career Truck Series start at Las Vegas on Friday. It is a perfect track for last year’s regular season champion to be making a milestone start as Hill has won two of the last three races at the track.

# # #

Official Release
