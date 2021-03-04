Sheehan Charges into the Season Full Throttle

For Immediate Release – March 4, 2021 – All Sports require regular injections of youth and enthusiasm to provide the next generation of fans, drivers and industry talent. With motorsport and professional racing this is especially the case. That’s why this week Damon Racing and LTK Insulation Technologies are delighted to introduce to Trans Am and racing fans a guest reporter, Jackson Romanowski, who is a very keen supporter of America’s increasingly popular muscle car series at the aspiring age of eight years old.

The ambitious and talented Jackson is the son of Damon Racing’s data engineer, Matt Romanowski, and has been an avid follower of the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Ford Mustang. Winner of the 2019 Ironman award, New Hampshire based Tom is a real stalwart of the Series with over 100 TA2 Class starts to his name. After enduring an often frustrating 2020 season, the Granite State pilot has begun this year in great shape. Jackson went to the race shop to interview Tom last week and ask him how it went down at Sebring.

Here is Jackson’s story:

The LTK Insulation Technologies team of Damon Racing team traveled to Florida to start their season in the hugely competitive TA2 Class at Sebring, Florida last month. Qualifying 12th helped the team get a head start on the race, “I think this race went very well because of lots of hard work by the whole team,” said Matt, the data analyst and coach.

With the 12th place start Tom slowly moved into 10th and then got up to 7th before falling back to 8th just to move back up to 7th.

“I think Tom does a great job representing LTK on the track and I like having my name on the car,” said Linda of LTK.

After being 7th he moved to 5th and then fell back to 8th right before the end of the race.

“It was a long, hard and good race. The crew worked very hard and got us an 8th place finish,” said crew chief Jamie Aube.

“I like driving because that’s all you do; you don’t have to worry about anything else. I go as fast as I can depending on the track. Believe it or not, the hardest thing to do is go slow. I’m happy with how the race went and I think it’s a great way to start the season,” said Tom the driver.

Great stuff Jackson! The Damon Racing team now looks forward to the next race at Road Atlanta March 26-28, for the event billed as the Atlanta Speed Tour.

