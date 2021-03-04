Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

All three national series travel to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. There will be no practice or qualifying sessions due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

Denny Hamlin leads the Cup Series standings but is still looking for his first victory of the season. If successful, it would also be his first win at the 1.5-mile track.

The starting lineups are determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 5

9 p.m.: Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

201 miles (134 Laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

Pole: Ben Rhodes

Saturday, March 6

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

300 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 200)

Pole: Myatt Snider

Sunday, March 7

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

400.5 miles (267 laps)

Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267

Pole: Kevin Harvick

Statistical highlights for the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Data:

Season Race #: 4 of 36 (03-07-21)

Track Size: 1.5-miles

Banking/Turns 1 & 2: 20 degrees

Banking/Turns 3 & 4: 20 degreesBanking/Frontstretch: 9 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,275 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,572 feet

Race Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 80 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 107 laps

Las Vegas Qualifying Data:

Track qualifying record: Kurt Busch, Chevrolet (196.328 mph. 27.505 secs. 03-04-16)

2020 pole winner: Kyle Busch started from the pole. Qualifying canceled due to weather. (Feb. 23, 2020)

2020 pole winner: Kevin Harvick – the race starting lineup set by Metric Qualifying (Sept. 27, 2020)

Las Vegas Race Data:

Track race record: Joey Logano, Ford – 154.849 mph, (2:35:11), March 3, 2019

2020 race winner: Joey Logano, Ford – 134.861 mph, (2:58:11), Feb. 23, 2020

2020 race winner: Kurt Busch, Chevrolet – 131.420 mph, (3:03:32), Sept. 27, 2020

Top 10 Driver Ratings at Las Vegas:

Kevin Harvick – 104.8

Joey Logano – 104.6

Kyle Busch – 100.5

Chase Elliott – 99.2

Martin Truex Jr. – 98.0

Ryan Blaney – 96.1

Brad Keselowski – 94.4

Kyle Larson – 93.9

Denny Hamlin – 85.0

Kurt Busch – 83.2

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (19 total) among active drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

There have been 26 NASCAR Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Kevin Harvick leads the series in starts with 23. Joey Logano leads the series among active drivers in average starting position at 8.4.

Five manufacturers have won a pole, led by Ford (11), Chevrolet (4), Dodge (4), Toyota (3) and Pontiac (1).

Eight drivers have multiple NCS wins at Las Vegas: Jimmie Johnson (four), Matt Kenseth (three), Brad Keselowski (three), Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano (two) and Carl Edwards (two). Las Vegas native Kyle Busch is the youngest race winner (March 01, 2009, at 23 years, 9 months, 27 days) and became the first and only driver to win from the pole.

Four manufacturers have visited Victory Lane at Las Vegas. Led by Ford (13), Chevrolet (8), Toyota (4) and Dodge (1).