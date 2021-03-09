BRODY ROA IN USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SEASON OPENERS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY AT KERN COUNTY RACEWAY PARK

(Cypress, CA, March 9, 2021) Veteran sprint car racer Brody Roa will open his 2021 sprint car campaign this Friday and Saturday, March 12th, and 13th, when the USAC/CRA Series kicks off the season on the dirt track at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. The two races on the Kern County clay oval will not only be the first for the series at the track, but they will also be the first appearances for the driver of the familiar #91R. Gates will open at 4:00 P.M. each day with racing at 6:45.

For Roa, who turned 30-years-old in January, hopes are not only high for a successful season, but for a busy one as well. Like most others on the West Coast, the Garden Grove, California racing ace saw most of his 2020 season canceled due to the Covid crisis. His main focus, the USAC/CRA Series, only saw four races total last year. The first two events for the series were in Arizona in early April and the last two were also in the Copper State eight months later. Sandwiched in between was an appearance at Indiana Midget Week and three appearances in Jayson May’s #8M sprint car in the CAS Series at Central Arizona Speedway. The first night Roa teamed with May they brought home the winner’s trophy in September.

Anyone who knows Roa knows that he likes to race a lot. But if there ever was a season to get some extra time off, 2020 was it for the affable racer. Last September he and wife Tailor welcomed their first child, Addison Leanne, into the world and he needed some extra time at home. Since then, baby Addison has made her debut at the track and will be around to see her dad race a lot in 2021. As the schedule stands right now, Roa will contest 24-races on nine different tracks in the USAC/CRA Series between now and November. Following this weekend’s debut, the tour will head to the famous Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California for a night of action on March 26th.

In addition to the ambitious USAC/CRA schedule, Roa will also contest some races for May in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series. He also plans on doffing a wing for the first time to race with the Northern California based King of the West Series. If that is not enough, he is open to making some appearances in the Midwest with the USAC National Sprint Cars if the opportunity for a ride materializes.

For the season debut at KCRP this weekend, the BR Performance team will wheel out a brand-new Eagle chassis powered by one of its fire-breathing 410 Shaver Specialties engines.

For fans who would like to attend the races at Kern County Raceway Park, the track is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard, Interstate 5 and Enos Lane, in Bakersfield (93311). The track website is at https://www.kernraceway.com/ and the office phone is (661) 835-1264. This weekend’s races, which will also include the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars, will follow all COVID-19 Protocol – Per Industry Guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.