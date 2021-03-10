New Partnership Announcement with Mass Finishing Inc. and Roush Yates Engines

MOORESVILLE, NC – March 10, 2021 – Roush Yates Engines announced today it has reached a multi-year partnership agreement with Mass Finishing Inc.

Mass Finishing Inc. (MFI) was founded in 1995, in Howard Lake, MN. In 2016 it was acquired by Innovance, but continues to operate sales and production out of its Howard Lake plant and is 100% employee owned.

For the past two decades MFI has been providing the best in class polishing and deburring equipment to the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries. Their experience coupled with their product innovations created a natural partnership with Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our processes and products,” commented Dan Keenan, Chief Technical Officer at Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. “The HZ Barrel Finisher will reduce our overall cycle time and produce a superior isotropic finished part. The MFI team has been outstanding to collaborate with and has made it a true win – win for us and our customers.”

We are excited to take delivery of our HZ-160 High Energy series Centrifugal Barrel Finishing (CBF) system from MFI. The HZ series is the fastest and most economical form of finishing machine available. They are the industry workhorse in polishing, deburring and de-flashing parts. From engine components in the motorsports industry to mission critical military components, this tumbling machine is the versatile and cost-saving solution we have been looking for to polish and deburr our world-class precision components.

“MFI is proud to partner with such a prestigious racing name and looking forward to the rewards the partnership will bring for both companies on the sales floor and racetrack,” said MFI Sales and Marketing Manager, Cole Mathisen. “Having access to a premiere engine shop to help provide performance data related to our surface finishing capability is huge.”

About Mass Finishing

Mass Finishing, Inc. is an industry leader in polishing and deburring machines based in Howard Lake, Minnesota. MFI’s Tumbling and Vibratory machines are designed to finish and deburr parts in mass quantities in a fraction of the time it would take to finish just one part by hand.

With over two decades of experience, Mass Finishing has developed thousands of processes to handle any troublesome job. For more information about Mass Finishing visit Massfin.com or contact them at (888) 260-6277.

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class ISO 9001 / AS9100 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, machining, building, and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder for the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine and Ford Mustang 5.2L V8 engine, used in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

About Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions

Out of the passion for power and performance excellence, Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions (RYMS) was formed. RYMS machines high performance engine components to support engine design and development. Although rooted in motorsports and the automotive industries, RYMS has leveraged their passion for CNC manufacturing excellence and applied it to the aerospace, defense, and medical industries.

We have created a world-class facility, staffed by a diversified professional team from the aerospace, defense, motorsports, power generation, and high-tech sectors from around the United States.

Our dedication to quality is exhibited by our commitment to meet AS9100 Rev D certification and ITAR registration standards. This is paramount to our continued success and growth.