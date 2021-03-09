Tire Pros Becomes Newest Partner for JR Motorsports

North Carolina-Based Company on Board No. 8 for Six NXS Races in 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 9, 2021) – JR Motorsports announced today they have entered into a key partnership in 2021 with Tire Pros, the nation’s largest franchise network of independent tire dealers, and a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD). The addition of Tire Pros brings a unique alliance together to market the franchise brand across several JRM assets on and off the racetrack. Tire Pros will be featured as the primary partner on the No. 8 Chevrolet for six races during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with drivers Josh Berry and Sam Mayer.

Based in Huntersville, N.C. and founded in 1981, Tire Pros is the nation’s largest network of elite, independent and locally owned tire dealers. Uniting over 600 dealers under a shared national brand, Tire Pros provides a broad suite of specialized tools and resources to help franchisees drive traffic to their stores, enhance operations and maximize profitability. Additionally, the company is backed by the power of ATD, one of the largest independent suppliers to the replacement tire market with more than 130 distribution centers and over 80,000 customers across North America.

“It’s great to see a company like Tire Pros come into our sport for the first time and use th­­at opportunity to get behind Josh (Berry) and Sam (Mayer), and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr., team owner of JRM. “We are thrilled to have them as a partner with us at JR Motorsports.”

Berry will be behind the wheel of the No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet for four events, starting with Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 20), followed by Darlington Raceway (May 8), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 29) and Texas Motor Speedway (June 12). Mayer will then carry the Tire Pros colors at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 17) and in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

“The partnership with JR Motorsports and their recognizable driver lineup provides us with an incredible opportunity to reach new customers and elevate the Tire Pros brand and presence of our more than 600 retail store locations across the country,” said Greg Bell, president of Tire Pros. “With the omni-channel assets and recognition that JRM brings, we’re excited to introduce the Tire Pros brand to a very loyal and passionate audience.”

Berry, the 2020 NASCAR Weekly Series champion, has gotten off to a strong start in the 2021 NXS campaign, matching a career-best finish of seventh this past weekend in Las Vegas. In total, the Hendersonville, Tenn. native has scored a total of four top 10s, including two this season, in just 10 previous starts in the NXS. Meanwhile, Mayer built off of his NASCAR ARCA Menards Series East championship in 2020 by claiming his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Bristol in just his seventh career start. Overall, Mayer has been strong at “Thunder Valley,” earning a combined four victories in just five starts at the high-banked short track.

The No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet will make its debut with Berry at Atlanta on Saturday, March 20 at 5 p.m. ET live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT TIRE PROS

Tire Pros Francorp is a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD) with over 600 franchise locations across the country serving 45 states. Positioned as the nation’s largest network of elite, independent tire dealers, the Tire Pros franchise program brings tire dealers together under a shared national brand and offers them dedicated retail sales consultation and marketing support, training, financial management, and additional enhancements to help them compete in today’s fast-changing retail marketplace. Through their affiliation, independent dealers are able to offer an industry-leading warranty package featuring complimentary roadside assistance that is honored at over 30,000 service centers nationwide, among other benefits. Information for those interested in joining the Tire Pros network may be found at tirepros.com/franchise.

ABOUT AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS

American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires to the replacement tire market. It operates more than 130 distribution centers, including 24 distribution centers in Canada, serving approximately 80,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery and value-added services to tire and automotive service customers. American Tire Distributors employs approximately 5,000 associates across its distribution center network, including approximately 600 associates in Canada.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 20th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.