Christopher Bell is back on top after earning Busch Light Pole Award at Kansas

After a disappointing stretch of mediocre finishes, Christopher Bell is on top again after claiming the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Award at Kansas Speedway. It’s his 11th Cup Series career pole and his first in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota this season.

While Bell was pleased with his qualifying effort, he’s focused on what comes next.

“It’s nice to have success,” he said, “but what happens on Saturday has no dictation on what happens Sunday. We’ve got a great starting spot and we’re in prime position to win some stage points. But 267 laps is a long time and I fully believe that we can have a great race tomorrow and definitely believe I can be talking to all of you guys in 24 hours after the race too.

“It just all has to come together and honestly at this point, I’m not looking for a race win, guys. I’m literally looking to see the checkered flag. And I know my car has great capabilities. If I just see the checkered flag with a clean car, we’re going to have a solid day and that’s what we’re after tomorrow.”

Ross Chastain qualified second-fastest in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet with a qualifying lap of 182.704 mph and will start beside Bell on the front row for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400.

Stewart-Hass Racing’s Noah Gragson (182.451 mph) qualified third in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Kyle Larson was fourth fastest in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 182.383 mph, as Kyle Busch (182.070 mph) rounded out the top-five in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Ty Gibbs, Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe completed the top-10 fastest drivers in the qualifying session.

The NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1 with radio coverage provided by MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.