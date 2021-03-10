Search
Fans can make the first laps of Atlanta’s race weekend to help kids in need

By Official Release
HAMPTON, Ga. (March 10, 2021) – Before NASCAR’s best race for glory, Atlanta Motor Speedway is inviting fans to take the first laps of the race weekend and help children in need.

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is hosting Laps for Charity on Atlanta’s famous 1.54-mile oval under the lights on Friday, March 19, as part of the NASCAR weekend festivities. Participants will get to drive their personal vehicle onto the 24-degree banked turns and make three laps around the historic speedway. Proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and its ongoing mission to help children in need.

With a donation of $40 per vehicle participants will drive three laps around the Speedway. Gates will open for the event at 4:30 p.m. Donations for admission must be made online; admission will not be sold on-site. Additionally, drivers will be required to complete a waiver and present it upon arrival. Seatbelts must be worn by all participants.

Attendees will access the event by entering the infield through the service tunnel located just off Richard Petty Boulevard and Lower Woolsey Road. Participants will then follow signage to check-in.

Throughout the event attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles and observe guidelines for safety and social distancing.

To learn more about Laps for Charity and to purchase tickets to the event, go to https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/atlanta/laps-for-charity/.

About Speedway Children’s Charities

The mission of Speedway Children’s Charities remains true to the ideals it was founded upon in 1982: To care for children in educational, financial, social and medical need in order to help them lead productive lives. SCC provides funding for hundreds of nonprofit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. Our vision is that every child has the same opportunities no matter what obstacle they are facing.

