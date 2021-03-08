Sunday grandstand tickets sold out for Atlanta’s March NASCAR weekend

Grandstand seats for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, March 21, are sold out. Limited grandstand seats are still available for the Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 doubleheader on Saturday, March 20.

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 8, 2021) – Grandstand seats for the March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway are sold out.

The Speedway sold the last of its available grandstand tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series event today, reaching the capacity currently permitted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order. While the grandstands have reached their approved capacity for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, fan experiences like infield camping, trackside camping, climate-controlled fan suites, and Club One access for Sunday, March 21, are still available for purchase.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome race fans back to the track later this month, especially considering it’s been two years since we’ve had our grandstands open for a NASCAR race,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re thankful for our local and state leadership, colleagues at NASCAR, and of course all the fans that are joining us for making this event possible.”

AMS estimates 20,000 fans will be in attendance in its socially-distanced grandstands and suites for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Some grandstand seats remain for the Fr8Auctions 200 and EchoPark 250 doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, and are currently available starting at $40 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult on Saturday.

About the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend:

Since 2015 the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s spring NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The annual 500-mile race showcases some of the fastest and most thrilling action NASCAR has to offer. This storied race also brings awareness to Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.

The race weekend also features Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, March 20, which has been part of the spring NASCAR weekend since 2015. The thrills of the FR8 Auctions 200 Camping World Truck Series race and the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

