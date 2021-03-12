Busch Beer Joins Phoenix Raceway as Official Beer Sponsor

Sponsorship Includes Naming Rights on Busch Light Beer Garden

PHOENIX (March 12, 2021) – Phoenix Raceway today announced a new Official Beer Sponsor in Busch Beer. As part of the sponsorship, Busch Beer receives naming rights on the popular Beer Garden hospitality lounge area located within Phoenix Raceway’s famed INfield Experience. The new-look Busch Light Beer Garden will be unveiled during the upcoming Instacart 500 NASCAR Cup Series Weekend, March 12-14, as part of the safe and socially distanced INfield Hub.

“We cannot wait to welcome Busch to Phoenix Raceway and showcase the freshly accented Busch Light Beer Garden to fans in attendance this weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Already the Official Beer of NASCAR, Busch is a favorite amongst racegoers and we’re ecstatic to be able to showcase this sponsorship at the home of the NASCAR Championship.”

Busch Beer returned as the Official Beer of NASCAR in 2019. A mainstay in the sport, Anheuser-Busch’s history in NASCAR dates back decades to 1978, when it first sponsored the Busch Pole Award.

“Busch is thrilled to be working with Phoenix Raceway, one of the premier NASCAR racetracks. We look forward to welcoming race fans to the Busch Light Beer Garden starting this weekend,” said Kody Babb, Busch Sports Director, Anheuser-Busch. “As the Official Beer of NASCAR, we’re excited to now be the official beer sponsor of Phoenix Raceway, this year’s host of the NASCAR Championship Weekend. This is another great way to further our commitment to the dedicated fans of NASCAR.”

A limited number of grandstand tickets and INfield Hub reserved tables remain for Friday evening’s General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race as well as INfield Hub reserved tables for Saturday’s Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Camping for the entire event weekend is also still available. Fans looking to lock in their access may do so by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com, calling 866-408-RACE (7223) or by visiting the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2021, the spring event weekend, March 12-14, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. For only the second time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 5-7. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.