Jr III Racing Set for Sebring Return

Round 2 of 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge Championship this weekend

Sebring, Fla. (11 March 2021) – Returning to the site of the team’s best IMSA result to date, Jr III (“Junior Three”) Racing heads to Sebring International Raceway for the second stop on the 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) calendar this weekend (TrackPass, Saturday 3:05 PM ET).

The team will return with its two-car Ligier lineup featuring Greg and Eric Palmer in the No. 3 Copps Industries Ligier JS P320 and Ari and Natasha Balogh in the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320. A unique dual familial team lineup will see the father-son and father-daughter driving roster take on the 3.74-mile, 17-turn course in a one hour, 45-minute sprint race.

The 2020 edition of the race saw Greg and Eric Palmer navigate prototype traffic to earn a fifth place result – their highest result in the 2020 IPC season. The Palmers continued that momentum as they secured five consecutive top-ten finishes in their rookie IMSA season.

Having recently completed a two-day test at Sebring, the Palmers are locked in on besting their previous success.

“Sebring was good to us last year and we want to replicate, if not better those results this year,” said Eric Palmer. “The new Ligier’s performance suits the technical and sweeping corners that make Sebring what it is. My dad (Greg) and I have been studying data from our recent test and have found the areas that we need to focus on in order to get another top-five finish.”

Ari and Natasha Balogh will wheel the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier at Sebring International Raceway for the first time together as IPC rookies.

The father-daughter duo opened their season at Daytona International Speedway in dramatic fashion, recovering from an early-race incident to fight to the finish and close out the 2021 inaugural event with a 12th place finish.

Natasha Balogh will make her first start at Sebring when the green flag flies on Saturday.

“Having the chance to race at an iconic track like Sebring International Raceway is exciting,” said Natasha Balogh. “During our test, the Jr III Racing team was incredibly knowledgeable about how to best drive the Ligier over the bumps. The bumps are a signature feature of the track and it brings a new challenge for me as a driver. I am looking forward to getting on track this weekend and taking on the challenge.”

Round Two of IMSA Prototype Challenge competition goes green Saturday, March 13th at 3:05PM ET with live streaming of flag-to-flag coverage available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.