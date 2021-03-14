RCR Post Race Report – Instacart 500

Hard-Fought Race for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 17th

Start: 13th

Points: 12th

“We fought all day in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We struggled with a loose-handling condition in Stage 1, but Justin Alexander and the entire No. 3 team worked hard to adjust and got the car running much better by the end of the race. Early in the race, we knocked a hole in the right-front nose and that set us back a bit. It was just one of those deals where I had nowhere to go. The team did a good job with the car and making the repair, but we had to recover from a speeding penalty on pit road. It felt like we were just trying to get back track position all race and trying to get the car handling better. We’ve got some stuff to clean up for sure, but we’ll figure it out and move onto Atlanta Motor Speedway. We’ll be just fine.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Nate Barnes / Quartz Hill Records Team Fight Through Tough Phoenix Raceway Weekend

Finish: 29th

Start: 23rd

Points: 27th

“Today was a tough day for our No. 8 Nate Barnes / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway, but we’ll study and learn from our race. We had decent long run speed throughout the day that allowed me to climb up through the field during the longer green flag runs of the race. I was just too tight in the center of both turns to get through them as good as I would have liked and I needed more to fire off with on the restarts, but we were making some small gains during the end of Stage 3. Unfortunately, I had a miscue on our final stop of the day and that led to speeding on pit road, and then a valve stem broke and I got into the wall. We were able to finish the race though and fought for every spot that we could in the final handful of laps. A frustrating day for our team, but we’ll learn from it and move on to Atlanta.” -Tyler Reddick