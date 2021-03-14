Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Post Race Report – Instacart 500

By Official Release
0

Hard-Fought Race for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 17th
Start: 13th
Points: 12th

“We fought all day in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We struggled with a loose-handling condition in Stage 1, but Justin Alexander and the entire No. 3 team worked hard to adjust and got the car running much better by the end of the race. Early in the race, we knocked a hole in the right-front nose and that set us back a bit. It was just one of those deals where I had nowhere to go. The team did a good job with the car and making the repair, but we had to recover from a speeding penalty on pit road. It felt like we were just trying to get back track position all race and trying to get the car handling better. We’ve got some stuff to clean up for sure, but we’ll figure it out and move onto Atlanta Motor Speedway. We’ll be just fine.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Nate Barnes / Quartz Hill Records Team Fight Through Tough Phoenix Raceway Weekend

Finish: 29th
Start: 23rd
Points: 27th

“Today was a tough day for our No. 8 Nate Barnes / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway, but we’ll study and learn from our race. We had decent long run speed throughout the day that allowed me to climb up through the field during the longer green flag runs of the race. I was just too tight in the center of both turns to get through them as good as I would have liked and I needed more to fire off with on the restarts, but we were making some small gains during the end of Stage 3. Unfortunately, I had a miscue on our final stop of the day and that led to speeding on pit road, and then a valve stem broke and I got into the wall. We were able to finish the race though and fought for every spot that we could in the final handful of laps. A frustrating day for our team, but we’ll learn from it and move on to Atlanta.” -Tyler Reddick


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleTeam Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Phoenix

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski scored a fourth-place finish Sunday afternoon in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 5th “We struggled really bad all the way up to that very last run, to be honest."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Post-Race Cup Quotes

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang - WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TO KEEP PACE WITH THE 19? “All of the above, just a little bit everywhere is where it seemed they beat us."
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category