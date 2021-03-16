FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Date/Time: March 21/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 325 laps/500 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Quad Oval

Banking: 24 degrees

2020 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Phoenix Recap: Denny Hamlin maintained his perch atop the championship standings with a third-place finish at Phoenix Raceway. Hamlin started the 312-mile event in the third spot and ran in the top five most of the afternoon, including 33 laps out front. The #11 team worked on handling throughout the day, allowing Hamlin to stay in contention. But his Toyota Camry didn’t have quite enough to outpace teammate Martin Truex Jr., who scored his first win of the season.

Atlanta Outlook: The NASCAR Cup Series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the 1.5-mile asphalt Georgia oval. Hamlin is a one-time winner at the track, taking the checkered flag back in 2012. Hamlin owns five top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 21 career races at Atlanta, leading a total of 391 laps, and will be looking for that elusive first win of the 2021 season.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Races: 21

Wins: 1

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 8

Laps Led: 391

Avg. Start: 11.8

Avg. Finish: 17.3

Hamlin Conversation – Atlanta:

You’ve performed well in each race thus far this season. How do you keep this going as the season moves on?

“Our team is continuing to work each week to improve. We’re happy with our performance this season even without a win yet. There is still a lot of work to do and a lot more challenges coming our way. Our team will stay focused and we’ll do our best to get the job done.”

Do you feel like Atlanta is a track where you can finally get that first win of the season?

“Absolutely. We’ve won there before. Of course, we’d like to add another. We’ve made some progress on our mile-and-a-half program and we’ll keep on working at it. We are surrounded by all the right people, putting in all the work to give us the best result we can possibly get.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Atlanta: Last month marked the one-year anniversary of Stay SHARP, a critical component of the FedEx Express Safety Above All culture. Since launching February 1, 2020, at the FedEx Express ramp in Atlanta, Ga., Stay SHARP has achieved impressive results and been honored with several top company awards. That is why FedEx Express is pleased to recognize the team members at the ATL ramp with the letters ATLR on the B-post of the FedEx #11 at the March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

FedEx Office – Closest to Atlanta Motor Speedway: 105 Promenade Pkwy, Suite A, Fayetteville, GA 30214, (770) 461-6311