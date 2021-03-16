From Fast Pasta to Fast Peanut

Georgia Peanut Commission Partners with Alfredo at Atlanta Motor Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 16, 2021) – For this upcoming weekend, Anthony Alfredo will have a new nickname thanks to the Georgia Agricultural Commodity Commission for Peanuts. Alfredo, known as “Fast Pasta”, will be sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission during Sunday’s 500-miler at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The new partnership will make Alfredo become “Fast Peanut” for the one-race partnership.

The Georgia Peanut Commission conducts programs in the areas of promotion, research and education. Funding is derived from a $2 per ton assessment on all producers. Peanuts are a $2.2 billion industry in Georgia and a vital part of the economy. Facts about the peanut industry in Georgia include:

Georgia farmers produced 53% of the United States’ peanuts in 2020 – more than 1.64 million tons

Georgia farmers harvested 800,000 acres, yielding an average of 4,100 pounds per acre

Georgia farmers planted peanuts in 76 counties in Georgia

Georgia has approximately 4,500 peanut farmers

Georgia peanuts accounted for 25.5% of the state’s row and forage crops income

Peanuts are Georgia’s Official State Crop

“We are very proud of every peanut farmer in Georgia,” said Joe Boddiford, Promotion Committee chairman for the Georgia Peanut Commission. “We are also proud supporters of the Atlanta Motor Speedway and big race fans. We know Anthony will help us promote and educate race fans about our work. We’re proud to call him ‘Fast Peanut’ this weekend and can’t wait to see him drive the ‘Georgia Peanuts’ car in Atlanta.”

The website, www.gapeanuts.com is the home for all NASCAR fans to learn more about the commission, download educational materials for the classroom, get health and nutrition information, recipe ideas and more. Alfredo will be promoting the site through his social media channels this weekend and into the weekend.

“I didn’t know everything the Georgia Peanut Commission does until I read their website and learned more about them,” commented Alfredo. “Our farmers are so important to our daily lives and they really get taken for granted. Then, you never really think about how much peanuts are a part of our daily lives and they mostly grown in Georgia. So, it’s pretty to cool to learn all that and race a cool looking peanut Ford Mustang this weekend.”

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The race will be televised live on FOX.

