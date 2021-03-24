Sheehan and LTK Primed For Road Atlanta After Promising Season Start

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – March 24, 2021 – The second round of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season gets underway at Road Atlanta March 26 – 28 and there’s more than a touch of spring in the air for one of the most experienced drivers on the TA2 grid; New Hampshire’s own Tom Sheehan. Tom has made a highly promising start to the new season peaking in P4 in the season opener at Sebring before the final restart saw him finish in P8 from 26 starters. The LTK Ford Mustang’s best lap time there was 2:11:238, which was sixth best overall.

Tom is naturally aiming to continue his good form in Georgia, and he was in decidedly spring like form when we spoke to him ahead of the trip to the Peach State, a particularly pleasant place to visit at this time of the year, “The team is working with a new focus for Road Atlanta and the season is young.”

Having notched 18 Championship points the first weekend in Florida, Tom is hoping his tremendous knowledge of the Georgia circuit will stand him in good stead, “Road Atlanta is the next stop and another opportunity to build on our successes and establish momentum. I have a lot of experience on the track and it’s a place I enjoy racing.”

About the track itself he added, “Road Atlanta has great elevation changes, and is a cagey place to set up passes. It’s spring in Georgia and that’s a treat for our team coming from New Hampshire!”

The No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang piloted by Tom is one of 29 cars entered in a typically crowded and competitive TA2 Class field. There are two TA2 Class testing sessions on Friday, with practice scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Saturday and then the all important qualifying session at 5:25 p.m. that afternoon. Green flag for the TA2 Class race is at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, for over 40 laps of the famous circuit.

Renamed following a deal between IMSA Holdings and the European tire giant Michelin, Round 2 of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship is at a track widely recognized as one the world’s best road courses – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. A 2.54 mile, 12 turn circuit, the multi-purpose motorsports facility is situated on 750 park-like acres in the rolling hills of Northeast Georgia, 35 miles north of Atlanta.

Road Atlanta is always one of the most popular weekends in the schedule. Billed as the Road Atlanta Speed Tour, you can get your tickets for this awesome weekend of action here https://speedtour.net/st/?lib=product&pid=611&cat=16.

The facility is also utilized for a wide variety of events, including professional and amateur sportscar and motorcycle races, racing and driving schools, corporate programs and testing for motorsports teams.

