Ryan Truex – Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt Race Advance

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 CircleBDiecast.com/Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Bristol: “I’m excited about this week on dirt at Bristol,” said Truex. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge – it’s been a while since I’ve raced on dirt. It will be nice to be able to have some practice on Friday. Our Circle B/Marquis Chevrolet looks great, I’m hoping we can have a solid heat and put ourselves in a good position on Saturday night.”

Truex at Bristol: Saturday night’s race is the first time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has raced on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Truex’s most recent Truck Series start on dirt came in 2017 at Eldora Speedway, where he finished 20th.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the CircleBDiecast.com colors at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.