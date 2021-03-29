DGR NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway

Monday, March 29 (originally scheduled Saturday, March 27)
Track: Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, .5-mile oval
Event: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (150 laps, 75 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy F-150
Start: 22nd
Finish: 19th
- During the first caution on lap 12, Deegan reported her F-150 was tight while in the 22nd spot.
- Deegan ended Stage 1 in 16th and pitted during the break for adjustments to help with her drive off.
- She started the second stage from 13th. Nine laps into the stage, the caution was displayed again and Deegan reported she needed more lateral grip. The Monster Energy driver stayed out on the track and restarted in the same position.
- Throughout several cautions in the stage, Deegan steadily remained within the top-16. The Ford driver ended the stage in 14th. During the stage break, she came in for adjustments to give her more grip.
- Deegan started Stage 3 from the 15th spot. With 50 laps to go, the caution was displayed with Deegan in the 16th position. Throughout several more cautions to end the stage, Deegan remained in the top-20. The track continued to dry out in the closing laps and it became more difficult to pass which relegated Deegan to a 19th-place finish.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 18th
Finish: 13th
- Gray lined up 18th for the initial start and quickly used the high line to advance to 14th. While attempting to pass for 13th, he spun to the inside of the track to avoid contact.
- The No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 restarted 36th and would finish there in Stage 1 after making contact with the outside wall caused the handling to fade.
- At the stage break, the team changed tires, added fuel and made damage repairs to the right front suspension. Positions could not be gained on pit road, so the No. 15 restarted in the 36th position for Stage 2.
- Caution flag waved nine laps into the stage and Gray had advanced up to 24th. A series of cautions throughout the remainder of the stage made it tough to gain positions, but Gray managed to advance three more spots to finish Stage 2 in 21st.
- Green flag waved for the final stage on lap 92 and the No. 15 was up to 17th within the opening seven laps. When the caution came out on lap 117, Gray was up to 14th and continued to battle for position over the remaining 25 circuits. He would ultimately finish 13th as the highest-finishing F-150 for DGR.
Kevin Harvick, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford F-150
Start: 30th
Finish: 15th
- Harvick started the event from the 30th position and made his way forward throughout the stage. At the end of the stage, the Hunt Brothers Pizza driver reported he needed more forward drive. He pitted from 17th for service.
- In Stage 2, the Ford driver continued his march forward in the F-150 and ended Stage 2 15th. Harvick visited pit road for service during the stage break.
- Harvick started the final stage from 16th. With just under 30 laps to go in the event, Harvick was in the top-10. On the last restart late in the race, the inside lane got bottled up which caused Harvick to lose track position and ultimately finish 15th.
Next event: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on April 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET.