Flying Lizard 2021 Program Gets Started at Thunderhill Raceway

SONOMA, Calif., (April 6, 2021) — Two 2021 sports car racing championships will get started this weekend at Thunderhill Raceway, and Flying Lizard Motorsports is ready to kick the new year off with a five-car lineup for opening weekend with GT Celebration and the Yokohama Drivers Cup USA.

The ten-time sports car racing champions will have a total of three cars returning to GT Celebration in the 2021 season, but 2020 inaugural champion Andy Wilzoch and his Porsche GT3 R will be the only Lizard entry competing in the first two rounds this weekend. With seven wins and six pole positions, Wilzoch and the Lizards swept the championship of the newly formed series. Brent Martini and his McLaren 650S GT3 will start the season at the second event next month at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and Alex Marmureanu 2020 champion of the Yellow class, and his Porsche 997 GT3 R will run select events throughout the year. Created for FIA Bronze-rated drivers, the seven-event schedule will feature two 40-minute races each weekend and expand to have four classes of competition. The addition of the Prototype Celebration class will allow LMP3 homologated cars to join the GT4 class and two GT3 classes.

The Flying Lizard effort in the Yokohama Drivers Cup USA will see Chris Bellomo (Porsche 991 GT3 Cup), Mike Gaulke (Porsche Cayman GT4), and Paul Bonderson (Porsche Cayman GT4) return to run the full season. Paul Camusi will also return for select events in his Porsche Cayman GT4 beginning this weekend, and Flying Lizard founder Seth Neiman will also run a Porsche Cayman GT4 in select events.

Though a separate series, the Yokohama Drivers Cup USA will share many of its eight race weekends with GT Celebration. The format of the race weekends will vary between hosting two to three races, offering full-season competitors 22 races in 2021. Race length varies between 25 minutes and 40 minutes, depending on run group. Previously a Porsche-only series, the new season will see the debut of the Ferrari platform joining the seven Porsche classes.

“We are really looking forward to getting the season started with both Yokohama Drivers Cup USA and GT Celebration, and it will be great to get back to racing,” said Team Principal Darren Law. “Both series will have some expansion in their schedules, so to be able to go to some new tracks this year such as Road Atlanta and Mid-Ohio will be great. Both of these series do a nice job and our customers enjoy racing here it shows by how many return each year. It will also be great to be back together with our professional coaches Johannes Van Overbeek, Thomas Merrill, and Ross Thompson, they are always able to get the most from our drivers. We’re ready to get started.”

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times. The team currently races in Pirelli World Challenge, Porsche Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA, and Porsche Club of America.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. In 2020, the team swept the GT4 America Sprint and SprintX Team and Driver championships. To date, Flying Lizard managed programs have earned 191 podiums and 82 wins. For more information, visit lizardms.com. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car.