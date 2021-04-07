Watkins Glen International Adds Second IMSA Race Schedule

WeatherTech 240 at The Glen to Run July 2

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (April 7, 2021) – Watkins Glen International announced today that IMSA is adding a second consecutive race to the schedule with the WeatherTech 240 at The Glen running July 2 on the facility’s 3.45-mile road course. This event is realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Ontario and follows Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen.

Tickets and camping will be available for the IMSA race that includes three of its series set for July 2. General admission seating will start at just $60, $20 for teens and children 12 and under will be free. Camping will be available at $150. Fans may purchase tickets online beginning April 15 at TheGlen.com.

“We are always excited to add another event to The Glen’s calendar,” stated Michael Printup, President, Watkins Glen International. “We look forward to celebrating with fans and enjoying the incredible road course action of IMSA.”

The two-hour forty-minute race will feature all five WeatherTech Championship classes including the Daytona Prototype international (DPi), GT Daytona (GTD), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) and GT Le Mans (GTLM). The WeatherTech 240 at The Glen will take the green flag shortly after 6 p.m. ET on July 2 with coverage airing on NBCSN on Saturday, July 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

Also running on July 2, a one-hour, 45-minute IMSA Prototype Challenge event set to run at 11:45 a.m. ET and a two-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race scheduled to start at 2:35 p.m. ET. All three series will practice and qualify on Thursday, July 1.

“We are grateful to Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup and his team for helping us arrive at a solution when it became apparent that we would be unable to make our planned trip to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this year,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “Likewise, we are thankful that our partners at the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA)’s Glen Region are willing to share their previously scheduled event weekend at The Glen with us as well. We sorely missed the opportunity to race at Watkins Glen last year, but we’re delighted to bring those loyal fans two IMSA event weekends in little more than a week in 2021.”

Sportscar racing has been a staple of Watkins Glen, since the first post-World War II road race in North America was held around the village streets in 1948. Since 1969, The Glen has hosted the six-hour endurance summer classic, formerly one of three American rounds of the World Sportscar Championship from 1968 to 1981. The event has featured motorsports legends and past winners such as Hurley Haywood, Dan Gurney, Scott Pruett, Mario Andretti and Derek Bell.

The Glen operates in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

About the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA)

International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA Prototype Challenge, as well as four one-make series: Ferrari Challenge North America, Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The partnership enables selected IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competitors to earn automatic entries into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. For more information please visit www.IMSA.com, www.twitter.com/IMSA, www.facebook.com/IMSA or www.instagram.com/imsa_racing.